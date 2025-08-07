4 Ways Roman Reigns Can Get Revenge on Seth Rollins After Attack on WWE RAW

The latest chapter in the Seth Rollins/Roman Reigns WWE saga continued on the RAW after SummerSlam. Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the opening match of The Biggest Party of the Summer Night One.

Ad

However, The Visionary shocked the world by cashing in Money in the Bank contract after CM Punk beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. His injury was a ruse, and Rollins' faction gloated about that fact to open RAW.

After an impromptu title defense against LA Knight, the faction beat down both Punk and Knight. Reigns appeared as Rollins' group was leaving the ring, opting not to help Punk and Knight.

Ad

Trending

When RAW was over, The Tribal Chief was lying in the ring after another attack, potentially writing him off TV again. Whenever he returns, Reigns can seek revenge on Rollins in one of the next four ways.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

#4. Lure Paul Heyman away from The Vision

Seth Rollins is the latest client of Paul Heyman. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns and members of the OG Bloodline can claim they are solely responsible for any success the group achieved as much as they want. However, this reasoning is disingenuous, as Heyman spoke as a proxy for the group more often than Roman appeared.

Ad

He also interfered in several matches, such as giving Roman the title belt to use as a weapon. Additionally, Heyman worked magic backstage to keep the group on SmackDown and orchestrate favorable treatment.

Since The Tribal Chief is alone on his Island of Relevancy, he might realize he needs his Wiseman back. He could try to lure him away from Rollins, but would have to promise not to attack him like he has in the past.

Ad

Things are great now between The Architect and The Oracle, but almost all relationships in wrestling deteriorate over time.

#3. Further interfere in his business

While this isn't likely to happen every week because of his part-time schedule, Roman Reigns could continue to torment his rival by interfering in the group's business.

Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, but his hunt for gold won't end there. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will probably go after mid-card or tag team titles like most factions do.

Ad

If they're involved in title matches on TV or at a big PLE, Reigns might appear to cost them the match. He'd then probably leave again, picking his spots until another big showdown.

#2. He could put Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker out of commission

Bronson Reed has often been the first line of defense against Roman Reigns. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

The cycle of most Roman Reigns feuds and wrestling in general is that both sides attack each other. One side gains the upper hand one week, while the other stands tall the next week.

Ad

Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker were on top in the latest encounter, likely writing The Head of the Table off programming. The Street Fighter movie starts filming in August, so he'll be in and out of the WWE lineup.

Reigns could take Reed out one week and then strategically retreat for a few weeks. He might then reappear when Breakker is in a prominent spot. With the muscle out of the way, he can focus solely on his forever rival, Seth Rollins.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title

Ad

The former Shield teammates have fought each other many times. Most of those matches involved a major WWE title. Rollins challenged for the Universal Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Their match at WrestleMania 41 was a non-title Triple Threat contest, but it set the stage for the current chapter of their rivalry. Since Roman Reigns has unofficially moved to RAW, he's likely to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title at some point.

He's never held that title, mainly because he was Universal Champion for four years and Undisputed Champion for two. The best way to stick it to Seth Rollins would be to take the prestigious title from him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More