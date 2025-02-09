4 ways Roman Reigns can re-create The Bloodline on SmackDown

Roman Reigns was in action at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, but things did not go his way. He reignited his rivalry with Seth Rollins and the two stars tried to eliminate each other in the 30-man match. However, CM Punk capitalized on the opportunity and eliminated both stars, only to be sent over the top rope by Logan Paul moments later.

Seth Rollins then brutally attacked Reigns following the elimination and hit him with two Curb Stomps. One on the floor and the other on top of the steel steps. The Head of the Table has not been seen since the assault by Rollins but could be planning on re-creating The Bloodline upon his return to SmackDown.

Listed below are four ways Roman Reigns can re-create The Bloodline on the blue brand:

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#4. Roman Reigns could reunite with Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Reigns with Big Jim on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Jimmy Uso was in action this past Friday in a marquee match on WWE SmackDown. The veteran competed in a Triple Threat qualifier bout against LA Knight and Drew McIntyre but came up short. McIntyre picked up the victory to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month at the PLE in Toronto, Canada.

Roman Reigns could approach Jimmy Uso in the weeks ahead and suggest that they re-form The Bloodline. The 39-year-old has always been loyal to Reigns and the two stars could begin to rebuild the faction on SmackDown.

#3. Reigns may add a female WWE star to The Bloodline

Roman Reigns may want to create the best version of The Bloodline possible upon his return to SmackDown. The Tribal Chief could request that Jimmy Uso ask his wife, Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi, to join the faction.

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax could also decide to join the faction. The Irresistible Force would become even more dominant, with The Bloodline assisting her during her matches moving forward if she were to join Reigns' group down the line.

#2. Reigns may invite Solo Sikoa back to the faction

Roman Reigns after the Tribal Combat Match on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match on RAW's debut episode on Netflix last month. After a brief hiatus, Sikoa returned this past Friday on SmackDown to attack the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following the main event.

The Head of the Table could have a conversation with Sikoa in the weeks ahead on SmackDown and make him an offer that he may not be able to refuse. Reigns could tell the 31-year-old that he would be willing to put their past issues behind them if he was willing to return to The Bloodline. Sikoa's ego would take a hit, but reuniting with Reigns may be the best decision for his career.

#1. The Rock could return as a member of The Bloodline

The Rock made a surprise appearance on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW and cut a babyface promo. He also appeared following the Tribal Combat Match and placed the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck following his victory over Solo Sikoa.

The People's Champion may have decided to abandon The Final Boss character and could return to WWE television as a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The Rock and Reigns worked well together at The Show of Shows last year, defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One in tag team action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback