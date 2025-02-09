4 reasons why Solo Sikoa attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa returned to SmackDown this week and attacked Cody Rhodes in a surprising turn of events. The American Nightmare was battling Sikoa's mates Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a Tag Team Match set-up with Jey Uso on the blue brand. As Cody stood up to celebrate victory after pinning Tonga, a hooded Solo came from behind and attacked him.

The Street Champion had made an eerie exit from SmackDown a few weeks back when he appeared after losing the Tribal Combat Match to Roman Reigns. Solo walked out amid a booing crowd and it appeared that he won't return for long. He also didn't show up at the recently concluded Royal Rumble PLE. However, he returned to SmackDown this week and seemingly stated his intentions for the time being.

This article will list four reasons why Solo Sikoa went after Cody Rhodes on SmackDown this week:

#4. Solo Sikoa has unfinished business with Cody Rhodes

Solo Sikoa has unfinished business with Rhodes. He lost the title match against Rhodes at SummerSlam last year when Roman Reigns returned. He lost once again on SmackDown last year. In essence, Solo has never won a singles match against The American Nightmare and has a monumental task ahead of him.

As the Bloodline war seems over for now, Solo could look to once again challenge Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match could happen at the upcoming WWE PLE, Elimination Chamber.

#3. The Rock could have sent Solo Sikoa

Another reason for Solo going after Rhodes could be due to the instructions from The Final Boss. Since The Rock himself is not challenging Cody for the Undisputed WWE Title, he might have asked one of his Anoa'i family members to do so.

Being one of the members of the Board of Directors of The TKO group, The Rock can also book Cody's match against Solo at Elimination Chamber next month.

#2. To set up a trilogy?

Solo Sikoa has clashed twice in a singles action against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both times, he had to bite the dust. Their first encounter came at SummerSlam last year, and the second one took place during an episode of SmackDown last year in a Steel Cage Match.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns appeared both times to make the save for Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa might challenge Rhodes for another title match at Elimination Chamber next month, setting a trilogy of matches.

#1. Randy Orton isn’t coming back?

Randy Orton not returning as a heel and feuding with Cody Rhodes could be another reason why Solo has once again locked horns with The American Nightmare. It was heavily rumored that The Viper would return at Royal Rumble as a heel and attack the champion.

It was presumed that they would go then on to clash at WrestleMania 41. However, The Legend Killer not making a return at Royal Rumble has suppressed any signs of further storyline between the two superstars.

Solo might have been used by WWE creative to fill in the spot for Randy for the time being, and maybe at WrestleMania 41, we might have another challenger for Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 this year.

