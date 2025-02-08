5 Directions for Solo Sikoa following his WWE return

Solo Sikoa turned a few heads with his WWE return on SmackDown this week. The New Bloodline leader returned to attack Cody Rhodes after he won a tag team match with Jey Uso by his side.

Sikoa returned as a heel again, and it looks like he is aiming for the top. He may also be unhappy with his cousin Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Sikoa’s return could indicate a few potential directions for the star who last competed against Roman Reigns. He was unsuccessful at becoming the one true Tribal Chief on RAW.

Check out the five directions for Solo Sikoa following his WWE return.

#5. Solo Sikoa could enter WWE Elimination Chamber

The 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match seems to be shaping up well with CM Punk, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre already confirmed. WWE fans will see a few more heels and faces join them inside the steel structure.

Seth Rollins and possibly Roman Reigns could join the three men already qualified for the match. The final spot could be earned by Solo Sikoa.

He could work well in the match with five other top stars as it would add a lot more to his star value. Sikoa could even help eliminate a big star like John Cena or Roman Reigns from the contest to get a boost on SmackDown.

#4. Use Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to their fullest potential on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga believe they can do a lot more now that their shackles are finally broken. Jacob has mentioned how Solo Sikoa had kept him chained in WWE, and it's finally time for him to show his full potential.

However, things haven’t gone in The Samoan Werewolf’s favor as he has continued to pick up losses in crucial matches. It seems like Fatu and Tonga still need some direction on SmackDown.

The returning Solo Sikoa could use Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga much more effectively, forcing them to bow down to him before unleashing a much more lethal version of themselves. The result could see them get a lot more successful on the blue brand, under Sikoa’s direction.

#3. Try to take Jey Uso’s dream away before WrestleMania

Jey Uso is on top of the world after winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. He has yet to pick his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Jacob Fatu came out on SmackDown to state that Jey did not deserve to win a world title for their family. It could be a sign that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are working toward a similar cause.

Sikoa could use Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to try and end Jey Uso’s career in a bid to take his WrestleMania dream away. The storyline would work extremely well to push Jey over as an even bigger babyface and potentially make his WrestleMania win even more memorable.

#2. Challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship again

Solo Sikoa’s actions on WWE SmackDown only pointed at one thing - the Undisputed WWE Championship. The creative team has visited this rivalry one too often, but it looks like the Sikoa’s hunger to win the title is nowhere close to being satisfied.

Bloodline 2.0’s leader seems hell-bent on defeating Cody Rhodes for the championship. That could be the reason why he delivered the Samoan Spike to The American Nightmare.

WWE fans could see Solo Sikoa get back in the race for the title heading into Elimination Chamber. He could provide Cody with another feud so that the champion does not sit idle till WrestleMania, with Kevin Owens out of the way finally.

#1. Solo Sikoa could re-enter a rivalry with Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns will likely sit on the sidelines for some time again after failing to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. He will take time off to sell his injuries after being viciously Stomped by Seth Rollins on the steel steps.

Solo Sikoa failed to defeat Reigns in the Tribal Combat on RAW’s Netflix premiere. However, their rivalry could be far from over and the Bloodline 2.0 leader could get his hands on the OTC again.

The creative team could rebook a match between the two men after Sikoa claims that he is still better than Reigns and wouldn’t have laid down after the Rumble. A rematch could help build Roman Reigns up before WrestleMania 41, where he could face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.

