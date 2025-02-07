Female WWE star shares a backstage moment with Cody Rhodes following major win

Cody Rhodes finally put his feud with Kevin Owens to rest at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. The two men fought tooth and nail in a grueling Ladder Match at the event. In the end, it was The American Nightmare who took home the victory.

Elsewhere on the card, Charlotte Flair had the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium cheering her on when she got the better of former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez en route to her second Rumble win. Flair and Rhodes shared a moment backstage.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen posted a clip of Cody Rhodes embracing her and congratulating her on an impressive showing. This was ahead of his barnburner with Owens, the penultimate bout on the card.

Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes backstage at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble [Image via Instagram]

Following the Royal Rumble, however, Charlotte was met with a chorus of boos on RAW. She was confronted by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley afterward. The Aussie urged Flair to challenge her at WrestleMania 41 after she ascertained that the latter does not respect her despite her epic victory over The Queen two years ago on the grandest spectacle.

Charlotte Flair and Cody Rhodes booked for WWE SmackDown

After retaining the Undisputed WWE Title at the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes will be on SmackDown tonight, where he is set for a confrontation with his potential WrestleMania challenger, Jey Uso.

As for Charlotte Flair, she made a special appearance on NXT, Tuesday, where she put NXT Women's Champion Giulia on notice. The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner went after the former black-and-gold brand's titleholder after winning her first Rumble five years ago.

This time around, though, things could be different. Charlotte has long been Tiffany Stratton's dream opponent. Stratton has also openly admitted that the 14-time World Champion is her idol.

After meeting Rhea Ripley and Giulia on their respective brands this week, The Queen will return to her home brand tonight. She is expected to ultimately challenge The Buff Barbie, who won the WWE Women's Championship on the first SmackDown of 2025.

