4 ways Roman Reigns can be written off WWE TV at SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW after returning to Stamford-based promotion last week following a long absence.

The OTC didn't hold back and took some brutal shots at his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, and held him responsible for Bloodline’s fall. Things got chaotic towards the end after Reigns connected a Superman Punch on Bron Breakker and then fired multiple punches at Bronson Reed.

However, the momentum quickly shifted, and Reed and Breakker outnumbered Reigns, before Jey Uso rushed out and saved the OTC. The OG Bloodline members stood tall at the end.

With the segment, WWE has subtly hinted that Reigns would likely compete in a tag team match at SummerSlam 2025. However, he may leave immediately after the bout, as he is set to star in the Hollywood film “The Street Fighter.”

In this listicle, we will examine four ways WWE could write off the OTC from television.

#1. Bron and Bronson destroy Reigns

The OTC has gained the upper hand against Breakker and Reed for two weeks straight without a miss.

Paul Heyman’s heel faction would make a perfect game plan to get their revenge on Roman Reigns, and SummerSlam 2025 could be the perfect spot.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could target the OTC at The Biggest Party of the Summer and lay a brutal beating on him and take him out with the signature Shield bomb through the commentary table. This would be a perfect writing-off moment for Reigns, with a cliffhanger to his future return.

#2. Multiple Tsunamis

Last time at the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker attacked Roman Reigns and sent him off television for a straight three months, which even helped him get over and establish himself as a top rising star.

Bronson Reed could do the same this time as he may knock the OTC’s lights out after connecting multiple Tsunamis on Roman Reigns, similar to what he did to Rollins in the past when they were feuding.

The wave of Tsunamis could sideline Roman Reigns indefinitely and ultimately put Big Bronson Reed over as a monster heel on WWE RAW.

#3. New member joins and takes the OTC out

Bron Breakker officially joined Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins at RAW after WrestleMania, attacking Reigns. History may repeat itself, and Heyman may bring Rollins’ replacement and a new member to his heel crew at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The OTC might get brutally punished by the new member of Paul Heyman’s heel group at WWE SummerSlam, which would also help him be written off television.

#4. Reigns could announce his departure at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has officially kicked off his Hollywood career as he is set to play a major role in the upcoming “The Street Fighter” film, which will be shot in August.

Hence, the Undisputed Tribal Chief may announce his departure after winning the tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and crowning Jey Uso as the OTC 2 in his absence, to carry the legacy of the family forward.

