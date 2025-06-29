4 Ways Roman Reigns could return ahead of SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television for a few months now. Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Reigns in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows after Paul Heyman interfered in the match.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have since joined Seth Rollins in a faction alongside Paul Heyman. Breakker leveled Reigns with a Spear on the RAW after WrestleMania, and The Head of the Table hasn't appeared since.

In this article, we look at four ways Roman Reigns could make his return ahead of SummerSlam 2025:

#4. Roman Reigns could announce he has joined the WWE RAW roster ahead of SummerSlam

Roman Reigns on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns has become a fixture on WWE SmackDown over the years, but he could make a massive change ahead of this year's SummerSlam in August. The Tribal Chief may decide to make his return ahead of the PLE to reveal that he has used the Transfer Window to switch from the blue brand to RAW.

Reigns likely wants to get revenge on Seth Rollins and his faction on RAW and could jump ship to the red brand to ensure that he crosses paths with The Visionary as often as possible.

The brand switch would also allow for the veteran to have rivalries with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the weeks ahead.

#3. He could return with backup

Paul Heyman masterminded a very powerful faction on RAW following his betrayal of Roman Reigns and CM Punk. And now, Seth Rollins is in a position to become a World Champion after winning the Money in the Bank contract, and also has protection with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

It will be a very tall task for Reigns to attempt to battle the faction by himself on RAW. Interestingly, Lance Anoa'i had reportedly signed a contract with the promotion last year but hasn't been featured on the main roster yet. He could show up with Reigns upon the OTC's return and help him battle Seth Rollins' group on RAW.

#2. Reigns could align with Jacob Fatu on SmackDown

Jacob Fatu at Fanatics Fest in 2025 - Source: Getty

Jacob Fatu lost the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa last night at WWE Night of Champions. JC Mateo, Tanga Loa, and Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) interfered in the match to help Sikoa become the new champion.

Roman Reigns may feel compelled to help Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's group on SmackDown. Sikoa attempted to make himself the leader of The Bloodline after Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL last year. However, Sikoa ultimately failed to do so, as Reigns defeated him in a Tribal Combat Match earlier this year on RAW.

Roman Reigns might decide to align with Jacob Fatu to take down Sikoa's new faction on SmackDown. This storyline would also help Fatu become even more popular as he gradually begins to elevate to the main event scene.

#1. Roman Reigns could ruin Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in

Rollins tried to cash in on Cena at WWE Night of Champions - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE earlier this month and can cash in for a title shot at any moment. The Architect attempted to cash in during the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions, but John Cena prevented it.

The Tribal Chief may be plotting to return during Rollins' next cash-in attempt and ruin his opportunity to become champion. Rollins could potentially respond by challenging his former Shield stablemate to a singles match at SummerSlam 2025.

