4 ways Sami Zayn can bring a title to the Bloodline

In the wake of Solo Sikoa's shocking NXT North American Title win on Tuesday, Sami Zayn is the only Bloodline member left without a title. Already struggling to gain the group's acceptance, Zayn could be further alienated by this latest development. The pressure on The Master Strategist to pull his weight in the stable is bound to be amplified, forcing him to go hunting for gold.

Should the Honorary Uce be required to have a title in order to stay in the faction, he has a few options to pursue, with varying levels of difficulty. From the most obvious imperious mountain on the blue brand to semi-defunct pseudo-championships, he has quite a few cards to play.

On that note, let's explore four ways Sami Zayn could add a title to the bloodline.

#4: The NXT route could bear similar fruits for Sami Zayn as it did for Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa's return to NXT was a big surprise but it was hardly unprecedented. The Street Champion followed in the footsteps of the likes of Mandy Rose and Finn Balor by returning to the developmental brand to become a champion. You know who else is one of the greatest champions in NXT history? The Honorary Uce himself, Sami Zayn.

Zayn was a celebrated NXT champion during his days on the black and gold brand, headlining several takeovers with instant classics. If he were to return to the developmental show to target Bron Breakker's gold, few would bet against his pedigree and cunning. What better way to cement his spot in The Bloodline than to bring the last remaining top title to the Island Of Relevancy?

#3: Sami Zayn could bring a different kind of gold to The Bloodline by becoming King Of The Ring

All hail the royal Uce King Sami?

The King Of The Ring is one of WWE's most versatile and flexible titles. It can be serious or comedic depending on who wears the crown, and can be revived and scrapped at will without much as a whisper. It has been a valuable character development catalyst for many legends, with most recent winner Xavier Woods having a very memorable run as king.

Very few current superstars have the versatility to pull off the King Of The Ring gimmick like Sami Zayn. The Master Strategist has the in-ring wizardry and overall comedic chops to execute the over-the-top role. It would be incredibly intriguing to see how The Bloodline reacts to their black sheep becoming the King of WWE.

#2: Sami Zayn could attempt the impossible by targeting the Intercontinental championship

Sami Zayn is a three-time WWE Intercontinental champion. The Great Liberator has held the title more times than anyone else since Shinsuke Nakamura brought it to SmackDown in 2019. In terms of title-winning pedigree, nobody in its recent history can match him, which is why he could target it once more.

Though Zayn has found much success with the title in recent years, he would be facing a challenge like no other if he pursued it today. Current champion Gunther is not only dominant, ruthless and destructive, but he has a great stable of his own. Even if The Bloodline were to interfere on his behalf, there is no guarantee that they would get the better of Imperium.

This is by far the most difficult and least likely path to success for The Master Strategist.

#1: Sami Zayn could bring some 24/7 excitemement to The Bloodline

If anyone can create magic with the 24/7 title like R-Truth, it's Sami Zayn

Since the Triple H era of WWE came into effect, the 24/7 championship seems to have fallen off the face of the earth. The title's three-year run as a mainstay on RAW seems to have quietly come to an end. This has largely been well-received, with the overwhelming sentiment being that it had exhausted its comedic potential on Monday nights on the shoulders of R-Truth and co.

One way to revive the title, if only for a short time, would be to put it around the waist of comedic genius Sami Zayn. Watching the Honorary Uce continue to seek the faction's acceptance by desperately clinging onto the low-level title would fit perfectly with his gimmick thus far. The 24/7 championship could also set him up for a future face turn and character reset by serving as a symbol of him hitting rock bottom.

