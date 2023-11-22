4 ways Shinsuke Nakamura could be added to WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 - Major segment with CM Punk, new stable forming?

The WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is widely considered to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of his generation. He was a massive star in Japan, becoming synonymous with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He has not exactly been a slouch in World Wrestling Entertainment, either. Nakamura has held the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the NXT Championship two times each. He is also a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Despite his impressive resume and recent career revival, Shinsuke Nakamura is not currently booked for the company's next premium live event. Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place this weekend in Chicago, and, as of now, The King of Strong Style is not being promoted to appear.

Still, many fans believe that he may indeed be involved in the big show. This article will look at a handful of ways Nakamura could appear at Survivor Series WarGames, including in a segment with CM Punk. How might he be involved?

Below are the four ways Shinsuke Nakamura could be added to WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. He could have a segment with CM Punk

CM Punk is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He wrestled for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut from 2006 until 2014. He had a very public and nasty separation from the company, which included lawsuits and negative comments in the media.

However, almost ten years later, Punk could be on his way back to WWE. He returned to wrestling through AEW and had a successful run in the promotion. Unfortunately, just like his run with the Stamford-based company, it ended in drama and Punk being fired.

If he is indeed returning to WWE, the most logical date is this Saturday. Survivor Series WarGames is going to be held in Chicago, and Shinsuke Nakamura has been calling a mysterious star out for weeks. Could Punk and Nakamura come to blows in Chicago? Only time will tell.

#3. Shinsuke could hold an open challenge at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura has been seemingly calling out a mysterious superstar for weeks now. During the recent episodes of Monday Night RAW, he was shown in vignettes speaking about wanting better competition.

While over time, the promos appeared to be focusing on one particular person as opposed to a general statement, there is a chance that is not quite the case. Fans could be reading too much into it in regards to CM Punk. Instead, Nakamura may be looking for any current WWE Superstar to step up.

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Nakamura could hold an open challenge. This could be accepted by an NXT Superstar, a returning monster such as Omos, or even Sheamus if he is healthy. This could be a bonus match on the card and even an entertaining one.

#2. He could interfere in Gunther vs. The Miz

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion.

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura is no stranger to holding gold in WWE. In total, he has had seven different championship reigns. Two of his title reigns came with the coveted Intercontinental Championship, a belt set to be on the line at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Gunther, the longest-reigning champion in the Intercontinental Title's decades-old history, will defend his prize against The Miz. The A-Lister is a multi-time champion and hopes to recapture the gold in a rivalry that has gotten personal in recent weeks.

However, there is a chance that the bout won't end as fans expect. Instead of Gunther retaining or The Miz winning the gold, the bout could be called a no-contest. This may be due to an attack from The King of Strong Style, who will make it abundantly clear that he wants gold in WWE again.

#1. Nakamura could form a new stable with two returning stars

The Authors of Pain

Shinsuke Nakamura is a great WWE Superstar who can defeat most of the competition sent his way. With that being said, he appears to have a ceiling. When he battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Nakamura came up short on more than one occasion.

If The King of Strong Style wants to reach at the top of the company, he may need to model himself off of several other current champions. IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and Gunther all have stables behind them, meaning they have the numbers advantage.

Nakamura may decide he needs the same thing to reach the greater heights of WWE. He could bring back the pair of Akam and Rezar, collectively known as the Authors of Pain. The tag team has reportedly re-signed with the company, so what better way to return than to form a new powerful stable at Survivor Series WarGames 2023?

