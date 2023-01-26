At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, hopefully, for The Bloodline, their "Kevin Owens" problem comes to an end as the Prizefighter looks to take on Roman Reigns in an attempt to end his record-setting World Championship reign. This will be the second time the two SmackDown Superstars battle inside the Alamodome, with their first bout occurring six years ago at the same Premium Live Event.

When they met at Royal Rumble 2017, WWE added a No Disqualification stipulation with Chris Jericho dangling over the ring in a Shark Cage. Four years later, The Head of the Table and the Prizefighter tore each other to shreds in a Last Man Standing Match.

Their third encounter at the upcoming Rumble PLE lacks such stipulation and may fall flat compared to their previous wars. However, with a couple of days left till they finally lock horns, WWE could create more hype by adding some specific stipulations for Reigns vs. Owens.

Let's look at 4 ways to spice up Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble could happen inside Hell in a Cell

Will The Hell in a Cell return at the Rumble?

The second-ever Universal Champion could dare The Tribal Chief to step inside the most unforgiving steel structure known to wrestling fans, and an arrogant Roman Reigns could accept the challenge. Not only will a Hell in a Cell match keep The Bloodline out of the picture, but it would also allow both men to create unique spots within the cell that may otherwise not be possible.

WWE wants to use the cell for special occasions under Triple H's regime, which may have led to the scrapping of the Hell in a Cell PLE. The match type was traditionally reserved for the fiercest and most intense rivalries. Reigns vs. Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 does fall under that category.

Furthermore, considering that they have battled in Last Man Standing and TLC matches, the only way to surpass their previous battles, in terms of brutality and hardcore stipulations, is to lock them inside the cell.

#3. The Tribal Chief sends the entire Bloodline backstage except Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been the center of attention throughout the entire Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline storyline. Zayn has repeatedly proved his loyalty to the Samoan Family, including a low blow and Helluva Kick to KO at Survivor Series to set up a massive victory.

However, Reigns and Heyman, unlike The Usos, have been highly skeptical of Zayn's true loyalties lately. Their suspicions have grown since The Honorary Uce took a pinfall loss against John Cena and KO. They even held a Tribal Court for the former IC Champion, where he was found not guilty "for now" after Jey Uso provided a compelling defense case.

As The Head of the Table, Reigns calls the shots, and he may decide to give The Honorary Uce one final chance to prove himself at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Flanked by the entire Bloodline during his awe-inspiring entrance, the champion could order everyone except Zayn to leave the vicinity.

The multi-time IC Champion would be forced to watch the match-up from the entranceway or ringside. As the match progresses with its usual trajectory of momentum shifts, it would be interesting to observe Zayn's reactions, something The Tribal Chief will notice too. With only The Honorary Uce around at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the intensity and drama would dramatically increase.

#2. If Kevin Owens loses at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, he has to leave WWE

Can Sami Zayn watch his real-life best friend lose his livelihood?

Another effective and intriguing mechanism to test Zayn's true loyalties is to add a "Loser leaves WWE" stipulation, but for Owens only. If the same conditions were applied to Reigns, the outcome would become apparent, and the scope for potential drama would reduce.

From a storyline perspective, it makes absolute sense. It is another thing to betray your friend and join a rival group. However, watching them lose their livelihood and everything they had worked tirelessly for is another ball game altogether. Hence, there is a slight possibility, albeit negligible, that Zayn could assist Owens in dethroning Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 only if the said stipulation is added.

As for The Prizefighter, he could find his way back into WWE. KO ran a similar narrative with Shane McMahon back in 2019, and an authority figure like Adam Pearce or Triple H could reinstate the former Universal Champion without much drama.

#1. Sami Zayn will be locked in a shark cage above the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Roman Reigns doesn't trust Sami Zayn, whose involvement- intentional or otherwise- could cause some disastrous consequences for The Bloodline. As such, Reigns would want to neutralize the potential threat that The Honorary Uce poses at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The Tribal Chief may prompt the return of the infamous shark cage. This would be a throwback to when Chris Jericho was locked inside the same structure above the ring in the same venue six years ago. Jericho still got involved as he threw brass knuckles, but he wasn't a decisive factor in the eventual outcome.

The shark cage has a comedic appeal, which is why comedy acts like Jericho and Enzo Amore were locked inside it in 2017. Zayn's Honorary Uce gimmick has been quite entertaining; thus, it makes sense for him to be confined in the same structure at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Which of these stipulations would you like to see added to the Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens bout? Let us know in the comments section below.

