4 ways to spice up Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for WWE Crown Jewel

WWE fever is sky-high as wrestling fans brace themselves for the most anticipated sports entertainment show of the fall season, Crown Jewel. The show will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5.

The biggest draw of Crown Jewel is the blockbuster main event between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against The Maverick, who faces the champion in his third-ever wrestling match.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul has the prototypical "big fight" feel, but WWE can take several steps to further hype the blockbuster showdown to its fullest. Here are four ways Triple H and his team can spice up The Tribal Chief vs. The Maverick for WWE Crown Jewel.

#4. Shawn Michaels warns Roman Reigns about the threat Logan Paul poses to his historic reign

Roman Reigns is a proud man who has persistently underestimated Logan Paul, much to the worry of Paul Heyman. Last week, The Wise Man showed Reigns a clip of Paul training and brought up the steel screws inserted into his fist, but the champion was not bothered and arrogantly rejected his counsel.

The Maverick enters the match as the underdog, but he can swiftly land that one lucky shot to dethrone the overconfident champion. The Tribal Chief must take his challenger seriously or his historic reign could be in danger. He needs to be warned of the threat Paul poses, and there is no one better to remind him of that than Shawn Michaels.

HBK is training the 27-year-old for the biggest wrestling match of his young career. In a video posted on WWE's official Twitter account, Michaels praised Paul for his commitment and skill and also briefly alluded to The Tribal Chief's nonchalant attitude towards his trainee. He suggested that Roman Reigns is under greater pressure.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was unfazed and jokingly remarked that Paul should train with God. In a calculated bid to elevate the hype for the match, HBK should share his last-minute thoughts on the dream encounter and sternly warn the champion.

A recorded video message on social media a day or two before Crown Jewel would do the trick. The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the all-time greats; his support for Paul should concern Reigns.

#3. Triple H should host another press conference to hype Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Press conferences are a rarity in professional wrestling, but we've seen quite a few notable, albeit controversial, ones in the last few months. AEW held its customary post-show media scrum following All Out on September 4, which became one of the most notorious and controversial media scrums in recent memory.

WWE tried to rival its promotion when Triple H held a presser to announce Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul on September 17. The two rivals took some interesting verbals and almost came to blows when The Tribal Chief shoved the Youtube sensation. Unlike AEW's press conference, this one garnered much more positive reviews from wrestling fans.

Hunter looks pretty high on Reigns vs. Paul; the company is banking on them to move the needle. Given their first confrontation's positive reviews, he should consider holding another one at the eleventh hour to pique last-minute interest and attract more eyeballs.

The build has been organized and solid. However, both men weren't around more frequently to hype their dream match. They can make up for that by getting in each other's faces one final time in a presser to draw more attention towards their blockbuster collision.

#2. If Roman Reigns loses, he has to leave WWE

How does a WWE without Roman Reigns sound?

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns is unimpressed by Logan Paul, and The Tribal Chief is taking their upcoming clash very casually, expecting it to be a cakewalk. However, as Shawn Michaels pointed out, Reigns has more to lose. He has been undefeated for over two years and cannot afford to lose to a celebrity with limited in-ring experience.

The Head of The Table may want to make an example out of The Maverick, and he could choose to raise the stakes by putting his career on the line. This puts him in a similar scenario to his encounter with John Cena at SummerSlam 2021.

Like Paul, the 16-time World Champion only needed to capitalize on a quick moment of hesitation and roll up Reigns for the three-count. Similarly, the Youtube sensation needs to land one lucky blow to shock the world and reach the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

A proud Roman Reigns put his career on the line against Cena, insinuating that he didn't deserve to wrestle if he couldn't defeat a part-timer. He could do the same with Paul. Naturally, such a move would reveal the inevitable outcome of the match, as it is impossible to envision WWE without The Tribal Chief today.

However, the added stipulation would make The Maverick's upset victory more meaningful. Although Reigns will most definitely win with such conditions in place, it should help attract some last-minute attention.

#1. Jake Paul accompanies Logan Paul to the ring at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan may turn to his brother Jake for some help

If facing Roman Reigns in "God mode" wasn't difficult enough, Logan Paul also has to keep an eye on The Bloodline, who will still outnumber The Maverick despite Sami Zayn's absence in Saudi Arabia. Fortunately, the 27-year-old media sensation has a potential solution to this problem.

His brother, Jake Paul, could accompany him to ringside, leveling the playing field and ensuring a fair fight. Jake is a successful MMA fighter, recently coming off a massive victory over Anderson Silva, and he could comfortably neutralize the threat of The Bloodline.

Logan believes that his brother's entry into the world of professional wrestling is inevitable and that Jake will jump ship sooner rather than later.

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable. I'm biased, but I think what we're doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me, personally, it is incredibly exciting ... If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued. We're making history as we speak, and I think Jake's crossover into WWE is inevitable, and bro, I need a bloodline. Roman [Reigns] got his."

With the odds stacked against him, The Maverick needs all the help he can get, and Jake Paul would prove a credible and valuable ally. If the two brothers can stand tall at WWE Crown Jewel, they would send social media into a frenzy, something they are no strangers to.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes