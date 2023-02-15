4 ways to spice up Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Roman Reigns will have his hands full this Saturday when he defends his Undisputed Unified WWE Universal Championship against red-hot Sami Zayn. The Montreal crowd will back the challenger, a hometown hero in the Canadian city.

As Cody Rhodes pointed out on RAW, Zayn has made the notion that Reigns is not invincible a reality. Considering the visible cracks in The Bloodline, the outcome is, thus, a foregone conclusion.

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber will bill itself. But here we explore four additional mechanisms WWE can use to uplift the massive encounter further.

#4 A 'Falls Count Anywhere' stipulation could be added to Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. https://t.co/fbDfzA3nJE

The Tribal Chief is one of the most fearsome competitors on the WWE roster. He doesn't need a hardcore stipulation to inflict pain. However, with his agitated mood, a frustrated champion might make his upcoming title defense a Falls Count Anywhere Match to smash Sami Zayn to a pulp.

Considering the disdain and heat their program has garnered, a 'Falls Count Anywhere' stipulation would allow them to fight all over the Bell Centre. Tables, chairs, and steel steps will naturally come into play.

However, the added stipulation would allow the popular Zayn to interact with the live crowd in unique ways. Reigns could also berate the challenger's family as he destroys his opponent in front of their eyes.

#3 Cody Rhodes watches the match from ringside

The American Nightmare thinks Zayn will defeat Roman Reigns

There is a multitude of overlapping elements in the Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn saga. Cody Rhodes, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, has taken a keen interest in their ongoing rivalry. His interest makes sense considering the upcoming title match will confirm his opponent for WrestleMania.

This week, The American Nightmare appeared on RAW to put over the former Honorary Uce. Rhodes pumped up Zayn and boldly claimed he wanted to battle the latter on The Show of Shows.

Considering his heightened attention, Rhodes, without a clear role at Elimination Chamber, could watch the main event from ringside. His presence could have significant implications because it will inevitably divert the focus of Reigns and Zayn.

#2 Jey Uso is the Special Guest Referee for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Speaking of overlapping elements, the ongoing Roman Reigns- Sami Zayn saga has thrown Jey Uso's true loyalties into question. The Right Hand Man walked out on The Bloodline when they viciously assaulted Zayn upon his shocking betrayal.

Jey wouldn't attend to their phone calls for a while. However, he showed up at the last minute to defend his SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside Jimmy Uso. However, Reigns' Right Hand Man told Jimmy he needed to figure out his true loyalties. This was before he fist-bumped Zayn.

Although The Tribal Chief wants The Usos to sit home this week, this could be a ploy. Considering they may be available for Elimination Chamber, Reigns could test Jey's true loyalties by making him Special Guest Referee. This would be his ultimate test as he would have to pin either of his comrades for the three-count.

#1 Kevin Owens shockingly, or at least, appears to side

with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns defeated KO at Royal Rumble 2023

In Reigns' eyes, The Master Strategist took away his most prized asset - Jey Uso. The Right Hand Man was crucial for the strength and integration of The Bloodline. The faction is at its weakest point, with him currently out of the picture.

How does Reigns, a master at manipulation, get back at Zayn? The Tribal Chief could enlist Kevin Owens as the newest member of The Bloodline. KO does have an incentive. Owens was on the receiving end of quite a lot of physical and emotional punishment at the hands of the former Honorary Uce.

This could again be a ploy. KO could feign loyalty to Reigns for a couple of weeks before turning his back on him and siding with Zayn.

