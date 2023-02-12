WWE could be planning a potential swerve with The Usos at Elimination Chamber 2023 - Reports

WWE seems to be having big plans for The Usos on the Road to WrestleMania 39 following the fallout of Sami Zayn's betrayal of the Bloodline.

The top-tier duo is currently involved in one of the most heavily engaging storylines in the professional wrestling industry. However, it seems that The Usos' status for Elimination Chamber 2023 is up in the air. Jimmy Uso's DUI charges make him unable to travel to Canada for SmackDown next week or the premium live event, with WWE making up a reason for them not appearing.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that he was told that the company had made it okay for The Usos to fly to Canada again.

"I was told they’re okay. I will check again, but when it first came up, I asked if they’re cleared for Canada, and I was told they’re both cleared. I’m not sure if it’s a swerve, or a storyline, but they’re cleared to show up." Dave Meltzer said. H/T (RSN)

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Paul Heyman tells Jimmy Uso that Roman Reigns wants the Usos to watch Elimination Chamber from home for a "TV perspective" Paul Heyman tells Jimmy Uso that Roman Reigns wants the Usos to watch Elimination Chamber from home for a "TV perspective"

Perhaps this clearance to travel could mean a potential swerve may be in order at the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event. We might see a possible interference of some kind from the WWE tag team champions during Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns.

Wrestling veteran on how WWE could have The Usos appear in Canada for Elimination Chamber 2023

Earlier this week on SmackDown, Wiseman Paul Heyman provided Roman Reigns' orders to the Usos to have them stay home for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Speaking of the real case, the actual reason behind this is that both Jimmy and Jey have issues traveling over to Canada due to their past charges. Specifically, Jimmy Uso is not allowed to enter Canada due to his DUI charge back in 2021.

Dutch Mantell presented a solution to WWE around this controversy on how the tag team title holders could appear in time for Elimination Chamber 2023. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, he jokingly said that the twin brothers could slip through with a mask.

"But I don't know why one of The Usos could get in, even if they are blocked because all those immigrants get in somehow, they cross the border or something or slip them over somewhere else. Have him show up under a mask and it's not him, you don't know," said Dutch Mantell.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 564 days as Smackdown tag team champions for The Usos 564 days as Smackdown tag team champions for The Usos 🎯 https://t.co/LtAV53BuyX

Nonetheless, we'll have to wait and see what happens when the match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn goes down.

Do you think WWE will have The Usos appear at Elimination Chamber 2023? Whose side will they be on? Sound off in the comment section below.

