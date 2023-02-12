"All those immigrants get in somehow" - WWE veteran on how The Usos could appear in Canada for Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has ordered The Usos to stay home for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

In reality, though, both Jimmy and Jey are reportedly not allowed to enter the country due to their real-life issues outside of the industry.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 564 days as Smackdown tag team champions for The Usos 564 days as Smackdown tag team champions for The Usos 🎯 https://t.co/LtAV53BuyX

Dutch Mantell has provided a solution on how The Usos could appear in Canada. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, he hilariously claimed that the tag team champions could appear under a mask.

"But I don't know why one of The Usos could get in, even if they are blocked because all those immigrants get in somehow, they cross the border or something or slip them over somewhere else. Have him show up under a mask and it's not him, you don't know," said Dutch Mantell. [12:24-12:42]

Expect Roman Reigns to mostly be all by himself in Montreal, Canada, for his title defense against Sami Zayn.

There are chances of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa cornering The Tribal Chief for his next big match.

The Usos reunited on this week's WWE SmackDown

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn struck first and hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair in the back.

There have been a lot of issues within The Bloodline, courtesy of Zayn's actions. Faction member Jey Uso also walked out on his family as he refused to attack the now-former Honorary Uce.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ Due to the usos DUI history in USA, they won’t be allowed to travel to Canada for elimination chamber. Jey was granted a special permission last year of only 24 hours to attend a show in Winnipeg, WWE could try this again, but is unknown if Canada will allow it this time Due to the usos DUI history in USA, they won’t be allowed to travel to Canada for elimination chamber. Jey was granted a special permission last year of only 24 hours to attend a show in Winnipeg, WWE could try this again, but is unknown if Canada will allow it this time https://t.co/wbzxAe1I6s

However, on the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey finally made his big return to help his brother Jimmy defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They defended their titles against the team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

The Usos initially unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Titles by beating RK-Bro and have pretty much dominated the tag team division for months.

