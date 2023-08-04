Having not made an appearance in WWE for almost 4 years, many fans are hoping for The Rock to return to the company this Saturday at SummerSlam.

With Hollywood currently on strike, The Great One's schedule is seemingly clear for him to make a comeback. The legendary star could come back for just a one-off appearance or to set up a future match. If the former WWE Champion does indeed return, many would assume he would play a key role in the main event match between his family members Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Alongside Reigns and Uso, The Rock is part of the legendary Anoa'i family, whose roots are embedded in the wrestling business. Over the years many members of their bloodline have competed in the ring, such as Umaga, Rikishi, Yokozuna, The Wild Samoans, and Solo Sikoa.

However, with his return still very much up in the air, we are taking a look at the various other ways in which The Brahma Bull could make his presence known at the Biggest Party of the Summer this Saturday.

#4 - The People's Champion looks to silence Grayson Waller for good

Over the past few weeks, the 51-year-old has been going back and forth on social media with the brash loudmouth SmackDown star, Grayson Waller. Since arriving on the main roster in May 2023, the Australian has looked to get under the skin of his fellow superstars.

Last month, Waller made his Madison Square Garden in-ring debut as he went one-on-one with the WWE Hall of Famer Edge on SmackDown. Although he did not pick up the win, the 33-year-old more than held his own. Following his match, Grayson took to social media as he said his debut in the arena was better than The Great One, who made his first WWE appearance in MSG at Survivor Series 1996.

At Money In The Bank in London last July, after John Cena made a surprise appearance, Grayson Waller interrupted the 16-time World Champion in the ring. Despite the magnitude of the moment, the 33-year-old showed that he can hang with the best of the best.

With SummerSlam this weekend, many fans have speculated whether The Rock will interrupt Grayson Waller during an edition of his in-ring talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect.

#3 - The Brahma Bull laces up his boots once again

Whilst many fans will be happy to simply see Rocky entertaining the millions and millions on the microphone at SummerSlam, what they really want from him is a match.

It has been quite some time since The Great One competed in any form of professional wrestling match. The Rock's last competitive outing came at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 where he surprised all in attendance as he defeated Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family in less than 5 seconds in what was a surprise impromptu matchup.

As SummerSlam is less than two days away, if The Rock is indeed going to wrestle on the show his match would more than likely be set up in a similar fashion to that of his bout in 2016.

#2 - The Great One sets the table for The Right Hand Man and The Tribal Chief

Whilst he may not interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between his two family members, many fans would still like to see him interact with his bloodline.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to collide in the main event of SummerSlam in a Tribal Combat match. Although it seems as though the highly anticipated matchup is an off-shoot version of a no-disqualification match, the rules of the contest are still relatively unclear.

Therefore, The Rock could make his presence known on the show by appearing in a vignette with him explaining the rules of the Tribal Combat match as well as emphasizing the importance that this unique match has to their entire family.

#1 - The Rock gives advice to both Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Another way in which WWE Creative could utilize the 51-year-old at SummerSlam this weekend in Detroit could also be him interacting backstage with both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso ahead of their Undisputed championship match.

With the matchup holding so much weight for the Anoa'i family, another member of The Bloodline could very well be used to relay to both men before the match how key this contest will be.

If this is indeed the case, then who better than The Rock to offer up some family advice to both Reigns and Uso ahead of what is easily one of the biggest matches of both their careers?