4 ways The Vision could make matters worse for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins after their massive betrayal

Last week's episode of WWE RAW ended with a shocking surprise, as The Vision did something unimaginable. Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins and was also able to convince Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to do the same.

This week, General Manager Adam Pearce stripped Rollins of the World Heavyweight Title, revealing that the now-former champion recently had surgery and wouldn't compete for some time.

Given this situation, and with Becky Lynch having left the group after confronting Heyman backstage, the heel faction might seek to make things even more difficult for the real-life couple despite the betrayal storyline.

Now, let's explore four ways The Vision could make matters worse for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins even after their massive betrayal.

#4. Paul Heyman starts adding female superstars to the group and gets them to jump Becky Lynch

During a backstage segment on this week's episode of RAW, Becky Lynch confronted Paul Heyman on behalf of Seth Rollins, soon after Adam Pearce had stripped Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship due to his injury.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer proposed an alliance with Becky despite the absence of Rollins, but The Man took shots at him in response before walking out. Given this situation, there is a possibility that Heyman might start adding female superstars to The Vision and get them to jump The Man on the red brand.

#3. Paul Heyman adding female stars eventually leads to Becky Lynch losing the Women's IC Title

If the above angle plays out, there is a high chance that Paul Heyman might use his influence in the company and position one of these female stars in the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship picture by having her challenge Becky Lynch for the title.

If this happens, and thanks to her current heel persona, Lynch might not have anyone by her side to neutralize The Vision's distraction during her potential title defense. Hence, she could end up losing the gold.

#2. The Vision hires its own WWE official

Paul Heyman might leverage his influence to recruit WWE officials for The Vision. This situation could be similar to when the nWo in WCW hired their own referees, who helped them cheat in their matches.

If this happens, it could create even more chaos on RAW and potentially cause problems and difficulties for Becky Lynch and even Seth Rollins after his eventual return.

#1. Adds more manpower to the group

Another way The Vision could complicate things for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins following the massive betrayal angle is by adding more manpower to the group.

If this happens, it would arguably help the faction become even stronger and better prepared, especially if Rollins finally returns with allies to seek revenge after recovering from his surgery.

