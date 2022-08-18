4 ways Theory could make history at WWE Clash at the Castle by cashing in Money in the Bank

Despite failing to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, Theory remains the most dangerous man in WWE today. With the briefcase still in his possession, the chances of him becoming the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion are pretty high.

Theory was stopped by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. But at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, he will have to deal with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and maybe The Usos/Sami Zayn. Given how he has gone under the radar in recent weeks, him emerging to cash in on his contract would catch everyone off-guard.

If Vince McMahon's protege manages to pull it off and successfully trade the briefcase for the championship, he will create history. Here's a look at four ways Theory could make history at WWE Clash at the Castle with a Money in the Bank cash-in.

#4. On our list of ways in which Theory could create history at WWE Clash at the Castle: He will be the first person to cash in on UK territory

Mr. A-Towndown could become an international sensation

We have seen many iconic Money in the Bank cash-ins over the years, but none of them have taken place in the United Kingdom. If Theory decides to turn up at Clash at the Castle and manages to successfully cash in on his contract, he will become the first person to do so on European soil.

The thought of it must have surely crossed Mr. A-Towndown's mind, but he will also be aware of the hurdles he will have to overcome. The most difficult among them will be the thousands of ticked-off Drew McIntyre fans who will not appreciate his presence one bit.

#3. He will become the youngest person to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract

Theory loves to break records, and he could smash a major one if he successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at the event. Should he manage to walk out of the show as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he will become the youngest superstar to successfully cash in the briefcase.

The record is currently held by Alexa Bliss, who seized the mantle at the age of 26. The former United States Champion turned 25 earlier this month, and could very well usurp Bliss from her throne with respect to this particular statistic.

#2. He will become the first person to pin Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre in a long time

If Theory has to successfully cash in on his briefcase at WWE Clash at the Castle, he has to pin or submit either Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre. The aforementioned names are two of the most protected superstars on the roster, and scoring a fall on them will be a Herculean task.

The last time McIntyre was pinned was at 2021's Crown Jewel. It took Big E to deliver the best performance of his career to keep his shoulders down. Reigns, on the other hand, hasn't stayed down for three for more than two years. His last pinfall loss came in 2019 at the hands of Baron Corbin.

Someone's streak has to end if Mr. Money in the Bank has to walk out of the Castle as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This is a unique piece of history he could create, and one that we will never stop hearing.

#1. He will become the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history

Admittedly, this one is a bit of a banter stat given there has only been one Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history. But there is no doubt that at this point, knocking Roman Reigns off his perch is in itself a glorious piece of history. In that regard, Theory successfully cashing in on his contract at WWE Clash at the Castle will be historic.

If he manages to cash in on the briefcase and walks away with gold, Theory will also become the youngest Universal Champion in WWE history. He will no doubt have gone over all these potential possibilities and the headlines he could make. One can only hope he adds an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings in Europe.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil