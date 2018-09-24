4 ways to book the Revival's Tag Team Championship match on RAW

Raw's Top Guys?

The Revival have long been considered one of the top tag-teams on the planet.

They are, after all, Top Guys.

However, while this may have been accurate when they were a part of NXT, nothing could be further from the truth now. If all you knew about The Revival was their entire main-roster run, you would be hard pressed to believe that they were the top tag-team on Monday Night Raw, let alone the planet.

In fact, the Revival have been portrayed as complete idiots this entire year.

First, they were not even important enough to regularly wrestle on RAW.

Things seemed to get better, and they even earned a RAW Tag Team Championship Match.

And then, they lost to the B-Team.

It was portrayed as a total fluke, but it was still the B-Team.

They managed to earn a rematch by beating Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel several times, but were attacked by Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler before they could go out and compete. McIntyre and Ziggler subsequently won the Raw Tag Team Championships, and The Revival are set to get the Tag Team Championship match that was stolen from them tonight, on RAW.

The question is, how will this match go?

It must be noted that there are several factors at play, including McIntyre and Ziggler's team dynamic, and their ongoing troubles with the Shield.

Whether they win or lose, this match will be designed in order to further Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler's story. The Revival are but supporting players.

But, they won't care if they win. And neither will their fans.

It remains to be seen if they can pull off the upset, and just how that might happen.

The Dogs of War destroy the Revival

Squash city

This is the most likely outcome.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler bested Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. They are Braun Strowman's running buddies. They are a part of the most high-profile angle in the company, and are supposed to be believable threats to the single most dominant faction in recent WWE memory.

Add all of that up, and it seems highly improbable that they will lose the tag-team championships to The Revival. In fact, the argument could be made that in order to protect their aura and momentum, nothing short of the complete destruction of The Revival would be acceptable.

Under this scenario, this match doesn't go longer than 5 minutes. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will absolutely wreck the Revival. It must be a complete squash.

This furthers the story of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler being one of the most dangerous duos in the whole WWE.

