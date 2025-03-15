4 ways Triple H can save Finn Balor's WWE career

Finn Balor was once one of the best babyface underdog characters in WWE. Triple H also gave him some good heel runs in NXT, followed by a top one on the main roster.

However, The Prince has been down in the dumps over the past year, and a World Tag Team Championship reign couldn’t help him get prominence. The Judgment Day member arguably hasn’t done much of note that could pull him out of the hole the creative team has dug for him.

His failure to defeat Damian Priest after he turned on his former teammate from The Judgment Day has been the biggest fall for The Prince’s character. His career is on the line on the RAW brand, and Triple H could make some major tweaks to save him and get him back to the top.

Check out the four ways Triple H can save Finn Balor’s WWE career in 2025:

#4. A rivalry with Dominik Mysterio to get ahead on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor haven’t been on the same page on RAW. The two WWE Superstars have been arguing behind the scenes to get The Judgment Day back in the game.

It looks like Mysterio could turn on Balor if he does not listen to his advice. That could be the move that could turn The Prince’s career around. ‘Dirty’ Dom could turn on Finn as early as next week when he challenges Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. That could see Balor turn face for the first time in several years and potentially get some good bookings from the CCO going forward.

Triple H could allow Finn Balor to go over Dominik Mysterio in their rivalry before putting him in some more successful feuds. That could take him to the top of the roster once again.

#3. Defeat Bron Breakker to win the Intercontinental Championship

The rivalry between Bron Breakker and Finn Balor will get its first installment on next week’s episode of RAW. Interestingly, WWE is also building a feud between Breakker and AJ Styles.

However, Triple H could put Balor over Styles and give him a much-needed big win to get ahead in his career. Fans could see him win the Intercontinental Champion on the upcoming episode of RAW or in the weeks that follow.

The title win could be a big boost for The Prince who hasn’t won a singles championship for a long time. The victory could turn his fortunes around and get him into some good matches and feuds that could allow him a long title reign, followed by another chase for a World Title.

#2. The Prince could assemble a new faction

The Judgment Day has failed to go big since the beginning of 2025. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the World Tag Team Championship, while Liv Morgan dropped the Women’s World Title.

Dominik Mysterio wants to add new members to add muscle to the faction, and that could force Finn to leave. Triple H could instead turn him babyface and allow him to assemble his new faction to take down The Judgment Day.

Balor could get together with a returning Aleister Black or get back together with AJ Styles and some other WWE stars to gain prominence. Their first major work could see them defeat Dominik Mysterio and his faction before moving on to some bigger feuds under Triple H’s direction.

#1. Becky Lynch could join Finn Balor to make headlines

Many WWE fans are well aware of Finn Balor and Becky Lynch’s history. The Prince trained The Man and helped her get to the level she is at today.

Triple H has held back Becky Lynch’s WWE return for a long time, and she could come back at WrestleMania 41 to target Liv Morgan during a match between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

The two stars could get together to go after Dominik and Liv and take them down on RAW to begin their run as a top mixed tag team. Seth Rollins is currently busy with his singles rivalries, while Finn Balor’s storyline could be tied together with Becky Lynch to help both stars get a push under Triple H right away.

