4 Ways Triple H can shake up Wrestlepalooza on WWE RAW

WWE Wrestlepalooza is less than a week away, and has five matches booked between RAW and SmackDown. AJ Lee is set to make an in-ring return after a decade to team up with her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE at the end of SummerSlam. He'll face John Cena in the show's main event. The Usos will reunite to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will clash to claim the vacant Women's World Title, and Cody Rhodes finally returned to challenge Drew McIntyre.

With episodes of RAW and SmackDown ahead of the event, a few things could shape the first-ever PLE into its final form. Triple H can shake up Wrestlepalooza on RAW in the next four ways.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could be forced to defend the Intercontinental Title

Dominik Mysterio won the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship last Friday at Worlds Collide. He feuded with El Hijo del Vikingo throughout the second half of 2025, ending with the title showdown.

Now that he's a double champion, he'll no doubt brag as much as possible on RAW. Despite his boastful claims, he's always retained his Intercontinental Title through nefarious means.

Since Triple H wants to use Dominik in AAA so much, Adam Pearce could force Dirty Dom to defend the Intercontinental Title at Wrestlepalooza.

It can be booked as a Fatal Four-Way match with AJ Styles, Rusev, and Penta. There's no need to have that title held hostage by a cowardly star who will be working on two brands.

#3. Adding a stipulation to IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

While simply watching IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer battle it out for a vacant title is enough, the title match needs something a bit more to push it over the edge. It's the first-ever Wrestlepalooza, so the stakes should be raised up and down the card.

To make the show feel even more special, bookers should add a stipulation to the Women's World Title match. It could be banning interference from the bout, or making it a 30-minute Iron Woman Match.

The title has been on the back burner for a few weeks ever since Naomi relinquished it. Bringing it back with a big stipulation would raise the stakes and add more luster to the eventual winner.

#2. Adding one or two more matches to Wrestlepalooza

With five matches already scheduled, it still feels like Wrestlepalooza needs at least one or two more contests to fill things out. The aforementioned Intercontinental Title defense would be a good addition.

If there aren't plans for a Triple Threat match between Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill, Adam Pearce could announce another match or two on RAW.

The Kabuki Warriors could face Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella since they've been at each other's throats over the last few weeks.

However, that would put three tag team contests on the card. LA Knight could be booked in a match if a confrontation on RAW sets something up.

#1. Titles on the line in the huge mixed tag team showdown

Bragging rights may be enough for some fans and performers, but the stakes are much higher when titles or tangible prizes are on the line. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch hold the World Heavyweight and Women's Intercontinental Titles, respectively.

The Visionary and The Man both defended their titles at Clash in Paris. To make the match have more meaning, both titles could be on the line. It would be a shocking way to shuffle the deck with only a few days ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

While it's unlikely, it would force the heels to cheat or bring in backup (like an NXT debut from Tony D'Angelo) to preserve their title runs. A stipulation alone doesn't always mean doom and gloom for the heels, but it opens up opportunities for creative storytelling.

