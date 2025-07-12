4 ways Triple H can shock the world at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is all in for a series of big events even as it gears up for the big weekend with multiple premium live events lined up: Saturday Night’s Main Event 40, Evolution 2025, and NXT Great American Bash.

All three cards are stacked, with several big bouts promising to blow the fans away. SNME 40 seems to be the one awaited most by the WWE Universe right now, as it features megastars like Goldberg, Randy Orton, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and more.

Things are bound to get chaotic at Saturday Night’s Main Event. In this listicle, we look at four ways Triple H can shock the world at SNME this weekend:

#1. Roman Reigns' WWE return

The Undisputed Tribal Chief has been away from WWE television since RAW after WrestleMania 41. He last wrestled at The Showcase of The Immortals this year in a Triple Threat main event against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Since then, Roman Reigns hasn’t shown up, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Reports suggest the OTC’s comeback is approaching fast, as he is expected to compete at SummerSlam 2025.

Triple H could shock the world with Reigns' return at SNME, who could destroy Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, helping LA Knight beat Seth Rollins in their singles match.

#2. Could Jimmy Uso upset Solo?

Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa’s United States Championship bout was a last-minute addition to the Saturday Night’s Main Event card.

Going into the title bout, Big Jim is a heavy underdog as Sikoa is stronger than ever with his newly assembled stable, MFT. However, Jacob Fatu standing alongside Jey Uso to have Jimmy's back could be a big factor in the bout. This could result in the former tag team champion defeating Solo and winning his first-ever singles title, marking one of the most shocking title changes.

#3. Goldberg wins clean

Da Man is all set to clash in his final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. The WCW legend will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The 58-year-old legend is a heavy underdog as it’s his last bout, and fans and pundits suggest that Da Man winning the title at his final match wouldn't make much sense.

However, Triple H is known for crafting unexpected outcomes, and Goldberg winning clean against Gunther and being crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion could cause major ripples on Monday Night RAW. This could even result in Goldberg extending his retirement till SummerSlam 2025.

#4. Seth Rollins’ Heist of the Century 2

Seth Rollins has been riding a massive wave of success since WrestleMania 41, where Paul Heyman joined forces with him, betraying both Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Rollins is set to compete in a singles match against LA Knight at SNME XL. The Visionary could pull double duty and cash in his contract during Gunther and Goldberg's title bout, turning it into a Triple Threat contest.

Seth Rollins could end up winning the title, marking a perfect jaw-dropping end to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 40.

