4 Ways Vickie Guerrero could return to WWE

Vickie Guerrero used to serve as a manager in WWE and did a phenomenal job of irritating wrestling fans. She recently spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before departing the promotion in 2023.

There was a report today that suggested Guerrero would be returning to WWE television in the next few weeks. The company may have big plans for the veteran when she makes her comeback.

Listed below are four ways Guerrero could make her return to WWE television.

#4. Vickie Guerrero could create a dominant faction on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has constructed a powerful faction on WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to align with Seth Rollins. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have since joined Heyman's faction on the red brand as well.

Vickie Guerrero may be inspired by Heyman's work and may want to create a powerful faction of her own on SmackDown following her return to the promotion. The legend could create a faction on the blue brand upon her return and help guide young stars to success.

#3. She may attempt to replace Adam Pearce or Nick Aldis

Adam Pearce has done an admirable job as RAW General Manager so far, and the same can be said for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Both Aldis and Pearce are former NWA Champions and may have the itch to get back into the ring.

Vickie Guerrero could try to create a conflict between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis upon her return to the company. She may then try to persuade Triple H to make her GM and claim that Pearce and Aldis cannot be trusted to work together.

#2. Guerrero could be the host of Evolution 2

WWE is building towards Evolution 2 on July 13, 2025. The upcoming PLE will air live next month from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Liv Morgan and Nikki Bella were seemingly heading towards a clash at Evolution 2, but those plans have changed after the Women's Tag Team Champion suffered an injury earlier this month on RAW.

WWE could be planning for Vickie Guerrero to serve as the host of Evolution 2 next month. The legend knows how to get heat from the crowd, and her presence at the PLE may cause more fans to decide to tune in to see what happens.

#1. She could align with Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero infamously battled for the custody of Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2005. Rey Mysterio emerged victorious after Vickie Guerrero shoved her husband off the ladder. Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away in 2005, and Dominik Mysterio recently shared how his death impacted him as a child.

Dominik Mysterio and Vickie Guerrero could reunite upon her return, and she might decide to serve as the Intercontinental Champion's manager moving forward. Dirty Dom can't rely on assistance from Liv Morgan during her injury, and Guerrero could align with him to ensure that he has a successful reign as Intercontinental Champion.

