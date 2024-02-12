4 ways WWE has already replaced Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The 10-time world champion had one of the greatest rookie years in company history as the Next Big Thing before nearly making it to the NFL and later becoming UFC Heavyweight Champion. He then returned to the promotion, winning multiple world titles and headlining several WrestleManias.

The Beast Incarnate's time with the company seems to be done for the foreseeable future in light of the Vince McMahon investigations, leaving a big gap in WWE's main event scene. However, although the "most decorated combat sport athlete of all time" would be a big loss for anyone, the company seems to have replacements ready to soften the blow in several key aspects.

Here are four ways in which WWE has already replaced Brock Lesnar

#4. Gunther has already replaced Brock Lesnar as WWE's most believable threat

One of the rarest and most unique characteristics of Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring is his believability. The Beast Incarnate is one of the few performers left in the business who feels like a real threat to his opponents whenever he competes. Owing to his raw, ultra-physical in-ring style and history as a world-class MMA fighter, fans never know what to expect when Lesnar's music hits.

That kind of believability is impossible to replicate, but the closest thing in the current landscape of the business is already an established star in the company. Gunther has won many plaudits for having an old-school, "real fight" feel to his matches, establishing a ridiculously stacked match catalog in a short time.

When The Ring General inevitably ascends to the main event, The Conqueror's role as the Dominant Monster Heel should be well-filled. It's quite unfortunate we never got to witness the planned passing of the torch match between the duo.

#3. Bron Breakker is ready to succeed Brock Lesnar as WWE's Next Big Thing

When Brock Lesnar broke onto the scene in WWE, he was labeled The Next Big Thing. Coming hot on the heels of the Attitude Era, Lesnar was supposed to lead the company into the future by spearheading the next generation. Although he left for eight years, The Beast managed to deliver, drawing plenty of money with Kurt Angle, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and more.

Now, the company seems to have found its next young superstar with unrivalled athleticism, power, and freakish physical abilities to headline for decades. Bron Breakker seems to have an exceedingly bright future ahead of him and, if handled right, could match or exceed The Beast's value to the promotion.

Given that the company has teased a future alliance with Paul Heyman multiple times, a "Brock Lesnar push" could soon be in the cards for the two-time NXT Champion.

#2. Randy Orton is ready to shoulder Brock Lesnar's role as WWE's go-to veteran main event gatekeeper

Over the past few years, Brock Lesnar has steadily transitioned from WWE's biggest marquee attraction to a veteran main eventer elevating up-and-coming headliners. He has put over Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes, among others, helping them become bonafide headliners.

While Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles have also done the same, their ability to transfer star power is considerably lower than Lesnar's. With Edge having left for AEW, Randy Orton seems to be the only regularly appearing veteran who can fit that role at a comparable level to The Beast.

The 14-time World Champion seems to already be at it, having interacted with Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre, among others, since his return.

#1. Although Brock Lesnar is gone, WWE has two extremely bankable attractions in Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Brock Lesnar has been WWE's most dependable part-time attraction for over a decade. The Beast may not have been a full-time performer, but he has been a consistent boost for the star power at the company's biggest events since his 2012 return, headlining five WrestleManias and eight SummerSlams.

So, while he was reportedly replaced in the Royal Rumble by Bron Breakker and ousted from the opening "Then, Now, Forever" graphic in favor of LA Knight, it's most important to replace him where he provided the most value to the company. Luckily, there are already two veteran superstars arguably on the same level of popularity that provide similar value.

In Paul Heyman guys CM Punk and Roman Reigns, WWE essentially has a Lesnar for each brand able to drive up ratings, elevate other main event talent, and add prestige to whatever championship they hold. On top of all that, they have sporadic appearances from The Rock, John Cena, Logan Paul and many more to count on. Business is truly booming!

