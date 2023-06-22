4 ways WWE can bring back AJ Lee if she decides to return - Managing underutilized superstar, feuding with top stars

Could AJ Lee find her way back to WWE? That question has been on the minds of wrestling fans ever since she departed from the biggest wrestling promotion in the world back in 2015.

Lee's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment was influenced both by a spinal injury and the drama between the promotion and her boyfriend-turned-husband CM Punk. She hasn't been back since.

The 36-year-old has dipped her toe back into pro wrestling lately, however. She's a commentator and executive producer for WOW – Women of Wrestling. AJ is still in tremendous shape, which leads to many hoping that she'll return to the company she was prominently featured in a decade ago.

While there's no guarantee that fans will see the former Divas Champion return to the Stamford-based promotion, there's certainly a chance. This article will look at possible roles in the company for Lee if she and WWE reach a deal.

Below are four ways WWE can bring back AJ Lee if she decides to return.

#4. The former champion could manage stars and avoid wrestling

Piper Niven squashing the competition

Given that part of the reason why AJ Lee left WWE and retired came down to injuries she suffered, there's a chance that she won't return to action. Still, if she does return to the company, there are other meaningful ways for her to make a difference.

A great example of this is Trish Stratus' comeback. While the Hall of Famer is wrestling a bit, her return to WWE is helping elevate Zoey Stark. AJ Lee could take a similar approach and return to the promotion as a manager.

AJ Lee could help manage some underutilized superstars. Piper Niven deserves a proper opportunity. The monster and the brash manager could make for a good combination. She could also help elevate other underrated stars like RAW's Emma and Tegan Nox. Any of the three stars would have a renewed push under Lee's management.

#3. She could challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley is on top of the world in WWE. While she's held numerous titles throughout her tenure in the company, The Eradicator's biggest victory came at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Following Ripley's win at WrestleMania, she has since successfully defended the belt against Zelina Vega and Natalya. Still, not many WWE Superstars are standing up to The Eradicator of The Judgment Day. AJ Lee could change that.

Despite her small stature, AJ is a fierce competitor and has no problem standing up to superstars twice her size. While she'll need all her bravery and talent to fight Rhea, she could challenge for the Women's World Championship and potentially earn a belt she hasn't yet won.

#2. AJ Lee could be a WWE authority figure again

The July 23rd, 2012, edition of WWE RAW was a special show. It was billed as RAW 1,000 and featured tons of stars from the company's past and present. One of the most notable parts of the program was a wedding featuring AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan.

Lee ended up abandoning Bryan, revealing that she was given the role of RAW General Manager. She spent the next several months tormenting Bryan and CM Punk, two people she had been affiliated with on-screen.

Given her history as an authority figure, it would be logical for her to return to the role. With Adam Pearce currently representing both RAW and SmackDown, it would be nice to see a different WWE Official represent each brand. Adam can run one show, AJ can run another, and Shawn Michaels can rule over NXT.

#1. She could join SmackDown's stacked main event scene

cHrIs bElL BexFan4life 💚🤍🧡🏳️‍🌈 @DaBexsterioway While Bianca and Charlotte are feuding on smackdown, The Women's Champion, Asuka, was sipping champagne and watching Harry Potter While Bianca and Charlotte are feuding on smackdown, The Women's Champion, Asuka, was sipping champagne and watching Harry Potter 😅😏 https://t.co/yesoijxmIF

When the 2023 WWE Draft took place, many believed that the Monday Night RAW brand ended up with a stronger women's division. While there's merit to that claim, there's no denying that the blue brand also has incredible talent.

The show features the likes of IYO SKY, Shotzi, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Michin, Zelina Vega, and Lacey Evans, among others. The top of the women's division on the brand is particularly stacked, with Bayley, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair representing SmackDown.

AJ Lee could mix it up with anybody from that list, but it would be exciting if she were to fight the top stars. Bayley vs. AJ Lee or Bianca Belair vs. AJ Lee would be fascinating to watch. Asuka and Charlotte Flair would certainly provide classics alongside Lee as well.

Poll : 0 votes