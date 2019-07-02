4 Ways WWE can make the first episode of SmackDown on Fox memorable

Expect WWE to pull out all of the stops in order to make the first episode of SmackDown on Fox the best it can possibly be.

With both the low ratings and the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, WWE needs to do everything in its power in order to make SmackDown's debut on Fox one of the most memorable shows in not only WWE history but also wrestling history.

If they put out a run-of-the-mill episode like they have the last few weeks, then it will fail to make an impact. And with AEW's show starting around the same time, they'll need to change some of the tropes they've been using like promo parades, multiple roll-ups on the same show and using Shane McMahon way too much.

The show is slated to take place in Los Angeles so one might think that 'hey, they should have some celebrities show up and/or participate in segments'. The WWE Universe can't really think of a memorable appearance by a celebrity in a good way.

Machine Gun Kelly was boring as are most musical guests. Jeremy Piven, Ken Jeong and others either don't get the product or are just there for the paycheck. John Stewart and Seth Green are obviously fans, but they've appeared enough.

One celebrity appearance that did work was Ronda Rousey, but that was because she was joining the company. Other than that and Stephen Amell's feud with Stardust, I don't think that would help the show. Remember how bad it was with LaVar Ball and his basketball-playing progeny?

Regardless of what happens, there are some slam-dunk things that WWE can and probably will do in order to bring SmackDown to Fox with a bang. Here are at least four things that the WWE can do in order to make SmackDown's first episode on Fox a great one.

#4 Bring back some legends

I'm sure the gorilla is welcome, but only the Rock will likely show up in October.

Since the Rock is both a Hollywood star and a wrestling Superstar, he transcends the idea of bringing celebrities to the first episode of SmackDown on Fox. He's actually been in the ring, albeit not in a few years, but still holds tremendous pull with the WWE. Rumors have already started that WWE is looking to have legends like the Rock show up in October.

He's also someone who can hold the attention of the WWE Universe for a long time, unlike say, Jeff Jarrett or Hulk Hogan. Sure they're legends of the business, but neither man can cut promos as long as or as good as the Rock.

Other legends like the Undertaker, Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels would also make sense as would the likes of Edge, Trish Stratus, Ric Flair and John Cena. Celebrities might work, but they have to be the right celebrities and not someone random.

