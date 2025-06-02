4 ways WWE can write R-Truth off of TV

The WWE Universe was rocked with the news that R-Truth, one of the most beloved current stars, would be leaving the company once his current contract expires. Officials opted against renewing his deal.

The news broke over the weekend, stunning everyone from fans and former wrestlers who worked with Truth to current performers who have shared the screen with him.

The former 24/7 Champion had a meaningful segment as recently as the last SmackDown, where he tangled with Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. Due to his dedication and the love from the fans, WWE can write R-Truth off TV in one of the next four ways.

#4. One final beatdown in WWE

R-Truth's comedic brilliance was on display one last time on the latest episode of SmackDown. Solo Sikoa and his allies encountered Truth backstage, talking to thin air.

They laughed at him, but Truth took exception to JC Mateo, claiming he didn't know who he was. He even thought Mateo was Solo's "husky son," which led to a match.

The two sides could cross paths again, and Mateo and Solo could destroy the beloved performer.

Ricochet was written off via a huge beatdown from Bronson Reed. While Truth had a longer tenure, attacks are typically how officials write off departing or injured stars from WWE TV.

#3. R-Truth goes looking for a lost Little Jimmy and never comes back

Truth showed his comedic brilliance when he started conversing with an imaginary person he called "Little Jimmy." It was a harmless gimmick, but it brought loads of laughs from fans.

He even teamed with "Little Jimmy" once in tag team action. The imaginary person hasn't been used much lately, but Truth was standing like he was talking to an imaginary child on SmackDown.

Truth could be looking for his friend backstage and may simply walk out of the building, never to be seen again in WWE. It will bring back one of the biggest parts of his comedic act one final time.

#2. Abandoning his childhood hero

Another of Truth's hilarious antics involved calling John Cena his childhood hero, the joke being that they are both similar in age and have been around for nearly 20 years each.

The two squared off at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with Truth acting as "Ron Cena." He came out to Cena's entrance music dressed in John Cena attire from head to toe.

The match didn't last long, and there was a slight glimmer that the former 24/7 Champion got through to this childhood hero. It was all for naught as Cena blasted him with a low blow to win.

Truth could pop up on SmackDown and claim he's lost his passion for wrestling after facing his childhood hero. Cena and Logan Paul could then beat him down one last time ahead of Money in the Bank.

#1. Current SmackDown stars have a clubhouse moment with him

R-Truth deserves a proper send-off due to his years of service entertaining the WWE Universe. Few have the comedic chops he displayed, and he kept it going for decades.

Since he tried to join the Judgment Day a few years ago, bookers could write a simple segment featuring a similar clubhouse. The room could be filled with current SmackDown stars whom Truth has interacted with lately.

Damian Priest tolerated his presence during their time in the Judgment Day. Truth has teamed recently with Jimmy Uso. LA Knight backed him up as Louisiana Knight when SmackDown was in New Orleans.

They could all share a drink in a clubhouse setting to toast his career. He could also be gifted a forever 24/7 Championship since he was synonymous with the novelty title during its heyday.

