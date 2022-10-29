4 Ways WWE could split Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is closing in on 800 days as the Universal Champion. It doesn't appear like anyone will be defeating him any time soon.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend the title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5. It seems like a sure bet that Reigns will exit the premium live event as the champion. Despite Paul's impressive showing, he has only competed in two matches thus far in his wrestling career and is unlikely to dethrone The Head of the Table.

However, with Reigns making sporadic appearances and RAW getting deprived of a top title, it seems that the time has come to separate the two championships.

Listed below are a few ways the company might consider breaking up the WWE and Universal Championships once again.

#4. Reigns' ego could get in the way

Roman Reigns is a big fan of himself, and that hasn't come back to bite him yet. However, a cunning superstar could tap into Reigns' need to be the center of attention and point out that he's not headlining both nights of the biggest show of the year.

The Head of the Table likely wouldn't be able to resist the opportunity to prove just how much the company revolves around him and accept the challenge. Reigns could prove his dominance by defending the WWE and Universal Championships on Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 39. He could let one of the titles slip away if he were to falter.

#3. Bring back the Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. The event was held in the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia, with around 60,000 fans in attendance.

Braun Strowman won the 50-superstar Royal Rumble and won the trophy that came along. WWE could consider separating the titles once again and bringing the Greatest Royal Rumble back to determine an additional number one contender for WrestleMania.

If The Show of Shows is going to be two nights moving forward, it might as well have two Royal Rumbles and two titles to defend at the premium live event.

#2. Cody Rhodes can challenge for the WWE Championship

(via Cody Rhodes wants to bring back the winged eagle title if he won the WWE Championship(via @AfterTheBellWWE Cody Rhodes wants to bring back the winged eagle title if he won the WWE Championship 🏆(via @AfterTheBellWWE) https://t.co/g0YP8IYVxP

Cody Rhodes made his shocking return at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare stated on the night after the show that he returned to the company to go after the WWE Championship.

However, Rhodes, unfortunately, tore his pectoral heading into Hell in a Cell and has been on the shelf since defeating Seth Rollins inside the steel structure.

The American Nightmare could return and confront The Tribal Chief. Cody Rhodes may be able to convince Reigns to give him a title match if only one of the belts is on the line.

If Rhodes wins, he could headline RAW while The Head of The Table remains at the top of the card on SmackDown.

#1. It is best for business

Triple H used to portray a heel boss as part of The Authority, along with Stephanie McMahon. He's appeared a few times since becoming the Chief Content Officer in the company.

The Game recently celebrated 25 years of Degeneration X and talked Rey Mysterio out of quitting the company on an episode of SmackDown. However, he has mostly been a neutral figure who is going about his job.

The 14-time world champion can once again reprise his role as an on-screen authority figure and separate the titles because it really is best for business. The main belt on RAW at the moment is the United States Championship, which is held by Seth Rollins. RAW could certainly use a major title for the stars on the show to fight over.

Do you think Roman Reigns should separate the two world titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

