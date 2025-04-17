4 ways WWE could still book Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just days away. The big event will take place over the course of the weekend, and WrestleMania SmackDown will air on Friday.

A ton of top matches have been booked for the show, and major stars have been confirmed for the event. Names such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair are set for major bouts at The Show of Shows.

However, not everyone can make the card, and some notable names are missing. One of the biggest stars seemingly not booked for The Grandest Stage of Them All is Alexa Bliss. With that being said, there is still time.

World Wrestling Entertainment officials could still find a way to include the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania. This article will explore four ways Bliss could still be booked for the show, including an impromptu title match, a non-wrestling role, and a reunion.

Below are four ways WWE could still book Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41.

#4. She could be the host for WWE WrestleMania 41

One way Alexa Bliss could be involved with WWE WrestleMania 41 is in a non-wrestling capacity. The Goddess could be announced as the host for the show.

The host has been quite common, especially over the past decade or so. Big names such as The Rock and Snoop Dogg have served in the role in the past. Active WWE stars and legends alike have managed to host the event at various points. Sometimes they even do so together.

Alexa co-hosted WrestleMania 35, so she has experience in the role. Additionally, no host has been confirmed for the event. This means Bliss could take on the role and still appear on the program, even if only for an introduction or two, and announce the live attendance.

#3. Alexa Bliss could accept an open challenge held by Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is one of the most entertaining yet arrogant superstars in WWE. She has so much personality, but she's also a good in-ring performer.

In what some felt was a disrespectful decision, Chelsea Green has not been booked for WWE WrestleMania 41 yet. This is surprising, as she's the Women's United States Champion. It seems strange to leave Green off the card entirely.

As a way to correct the problem, Chelsea, along with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, could come out to the ring to issue an open challenge, which Bliss would then accept. Who knows, Alexa could even win the coveted title for the first time ever.

#2. She and Nikki Cross could attack the Women's Tag Team Champions

The WWE Women's Tag Team Title will be on the line at WrestleMania. The reigning champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, will face off against the challengers, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Some had believed a different team would be involved in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match ahead of WrestleMania. Many fans thought Alexa would reunite with Nikki Cross, and the two would chase the gold. Obviously, that isn't what happened.

Still, Nikki and Alexa could make an impact. Following a title win or retention, Alexa and Nikki could surprisingly show up and attack the winners. Bliss could be revealed as fully ingrained in the Wyatt Sicks, and The Twisted Sister could help lead her to a darker, more aggressive end. Together, the pair could then later win the gold again.

#1. Alexa could confront the winner of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

One of the most debated matches heading into WWE WrestleMania 41 is the bout between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. Things have gotten extremely personal between the two in the last few weeks, and fans have been routinely debating which star looks better ahead of their impending contest.

There is little doubt that Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will have a great match. However, whichever wrestler ends up standing tall at the end may be in for a surprise.

Alexa Bliss might want the WWE Women's Championship. When Flair or Stratton celebrate their win, Alexa's music could interrupt matters. The Goddess could then walk to the ringside area and have a stare down with the champion, thus teasing a future title match. Who knows, it could even end up taking place at Backlash in St. Louis.

