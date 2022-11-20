4 wild WWE fan theories for Uncle Howdy

After several months away from the spotlight, Bray Wyatt finally returned at Extreme Rules in early October, revealing himself as the "White Rabbit." As he built a solid narrative, fans noticed the good and bad of the former Universal Champion. Wyatt does seem to have changed for the better, but some darkness remains within his soul.

Along the way, WWE fans also got a taste of the mysterious Uncle Howdy, who claims to know the 35-year-old better than anyone else. A hideous creature resembling The Night King and Barry Windham, Wyatt's real-life uncle, Howdy seems central to the former WWE Champion's character arc.

We asked fans on Twitter to drop their wildest theories about the mysterious entity, and here's a small compilation of some of them.

#4. Uncle Howdy could be Bray Wyatt himself

𝘿𝙝𝙧𝙪𝙫 𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙬𝙖𝙡 @Dhruv_Deswal_ @SKWrestling_ I think uncle howdy is actually what bray Wyatt has been through in his life , everything good or bad he has done ,he will never be able to hide from it/him ,howdy controls every demon of bray like fiend ,huskus , rabbit etc ,so brays biggest fight is against uncle howdy/himself @SKWrestling_ I think uncle howdy is actually what bray Wyatt has been through in his life , everything good or bad he has done ,he will never be able to hide from it/him ,howdy controls every demon of bray like fiend ,huskus , rabbit etc ,so brays biggest fight is against uncle howdy/himself

Since his eerie debut in late October, Uncle Howdy has repeatedly called Bray Wyatt a "liar" and criticized him for taking off that mask. As mentioned, Wyatt has shown a conflicting personality lately, which seems to have its fair share of good and evil.

Some fans pointed out that Howdy may be a physical representation of the former Universal Champion's inner demons, which he claims to have cast aside. Much like The Fiend, this alter-ego is vicious, ruthless, and sadistic.

Initial speculation was that "Wyatt 6" could be a faction led by Bray Wyatt. However, it may refer to six different versions of the same person. Howdy could be one side of the charismatic star.

#3. Former TNA star Abyss is Uncle Howdy

This wild fan theory posits that Abyss, the retired fearsome monster that dominated TNA for more than a decade, is Bray Wyatt's mysterious Uncle Howdy.

Many people might not know this, but Abyss is signed to WWE as a backstage producer. Aside from an appearance on SmackDown in the summer of 2020, he has not made any televised appearances.

There was no previously established connection between the 49-year-old and Wyatt. Furthermore, he is retired and remains committed to his backstage role. Hence, Abyss is most likely not Uncle Howdy.

#2. Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas

Immediately upon his surprise return, rumors began circulating that Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt's real-life brother, was also heading back to WWE. While one shouldn't rule out the former NXT Champion's potential comeback so soon, it hasn't happened yet despite the teases.

A Christian cross dangles below Uncle Howdy's right ear. While it may be a freakish coincidence, Mr. NXT also had a similar cross. Combined with speculation of his near-imminent return, some fans have concluded that Bo Dallas is the mysterious character.

Dallas and Wyatt are one of rare real-life sibling pairs that haven't interacted much on live television. Howdy is an effective way of pairing the two brothers together, even if it may be as foes.

#1. Barry Windham

The most widely circulated fan theory with regard to Uncle Howdy is that the character is none other than Barry Windham, Bray Wyatt's real-life maternal uncle. The 62-year-old is a former NWA Champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Four Horsemen in 2012.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful drew attention to the similarities between Howdy and Barry Windham, especially the mustache and the beard. Adding their real-life relationship to the mix is a plausible conclusion.

Although it may not be him directly, Wyatt could have drawn inspiration from his maternal uncle to create the eerie character.

