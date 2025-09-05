4 Women WWE star John Cena was romantically linked with before marrying Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE veteran John Cena is living happily with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. From time to time, clips of Cena and Shay surface on the internet, showing the couple enjoying their lives. Recently, the wife of the Franchise Player was also seen at ringside during WWE events as part of John Cena's retirement tour.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss four women WWE stars with whom the 17x World Champion was romantically linked before marrying Shariatzadeh.

#4. Nikki Bella and John Cena

The romantic connection of Nikki Bella & John Cena is something almost every WWE fan is aware of. The Cenation Leader proposed the Fearless One in front of the WrestleMania 33 crowd, which she accepted. Later, things didn't end well, and they eventually decided to break up.

Bella later married Artem Chigvintsev, but got divorced, reportedly due to a domestic violence issue. Despite this, stars reference their connections in promo segments to take shots at either Cena or Nikki Bella. The latest example of this is when Becky Lynch mocked Nikki with the reference to Cena during their Women's IC Championship feud.

#3. Victoria

After making his arrival in the Stamford-based promotion, Cena also had a brief romantic connection with former Women's Champion Victoria. This statement was given by Kenny Dykstra, who revealed that Victoria was Cena's 'road girlfriend.'

He disclosed that Victoria was married at that time to another person, but they were separated, not officially divorced. Kenny further affirmed that Victoria dated Cena for almost a month.

#2. Former WWE star Mickie James

𝖜𝖜𝖋 𝖉𝖎𝖛𝖆 𝖍𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 @wwf___diva John Cena gives Mickie James her panties back - June 2008

Before Cena married Shay, Mickie James was also romantically linked to another name associated with the Franchise Player. Kenny Dykstra, the ex-fiancée of Mickie James, made a bold statement that Cena had an affair with her. He claimed that he discovered this love connection on the internet.

Even when both stars were part of WWE, they had a brief on-screen romance in 2008, but the storyline was later dropped.

#1. Elizabeth Huberdeau

Elizabeth Huberdeau is the former wife of John Cena, and they got married in 2009. Elizabeth was the high school sweetheart of the Franchise Player. However, their relationship didn't end well as they divorced in 2012, only three years after their marriage.

Elizabeth was an American real estate agent and a businessperson. So, these were the four women with whom Cena was romantically linked before getting the love of her life and getting married to her.

