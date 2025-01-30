4 worst decisions Triple H could make at the Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching and WWE has already set up the Premium Live Event as a must-see. While the build-up has been exciting, there are also ways Triple H can wreak the beginning of Road to WrestleMania.

The 2025 Royal Rumble will take place on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium with stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and more already declaring to join the Premium Live Event. A major return was also announced ahead of the show, Charlotte Flair, who was last seen in December 2023. While many are delighted The Queen is heading back to WWE, many also think this should have been a surprise. With this in mind, more mistakes can be made by Triple H regarding the Premium Live Event.

For this list, we will look at the four worst decisions Triple H could make at the Royal Rumble.

#4. Roman Reigns wins the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns is just one of the many high-profile inclusions to this year's Men's Royal Rumble. While many expect him to perform well despite not joining the Rumble since 2020, it shouldn't result in him winning the entire thing.

If Roman wins, Cody Rhodes might be the likely champion he will challenge. While they had an exciting feud en route to WrestleMania 39 and XL, those two matches are enough for now, and previous months have shown that they have somewhat rekindled their relationship. The Tribal Chief won't need to win the Rumble or even the Elimination Chamber to appear at WrestleMania.

#3. Announcing more participants on the day of the event

Building excitement and intrigue for the Rumble is one of the main reasons why many watch the show. Although it's important to announce which big stars are going to appear, the surprise returns and unpredictability of it all are the selling points of the event. However, the element of surprise is something Triple H hasn't been using for a while.

An example was the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, where more than half of the competitors were announced. Before that year's PLE, 27 names for the men's and 18 names for the women's Rumbles were announced. This time around, the Stamford-based promotion should no longer announce who else will join as the cards for both men and women are already stacked.

#2. Liv Morgan as the Women's 2025 Rumble winner

Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship earlier this month when Rhea Ripley defeated her on RAW's Netflix debut. The feud between both women has since ended, and it shouldn't be renewed anytime soon.

Morgan's reign as champion was unfortunately lackluster, with her main rival solely being Ripley. She shouldn't be in the title picture for a while until she rebuilds her character, likely better if she focuses on the Women's Tag Team titles for now with Raquel Rodriguez.

#1. Better numbering for the Royal Rumble participants

There are several important numbers for the Rumble matches, but the most important are arguably the first two participants who start off the match and the 30th entrant. The last entrant is usually reserved for the biggest surprise, much like the higher numbers, but WWE has previously not done a good job in them, causing some fans to feel underwhelmed and disappointed.

An example is last year's Rumble for the men, where Sami Zayn entered at number 30 despite being absent for less than a month. There was also Ricochet entering at number 28, while Andrade entered fourth.

For the Women, things started strong with Naomi's return and Jordynne Grace's WWE debut. Many fans expected Sasha Banks (AKA Mercedes Mone) to return at number 30, but it was Liv Morgan instead. Although she had been absent for a while, many feel she should have swapped places with Jade Cargill at number 28, who hadn't made her in-ring debut at the time.

