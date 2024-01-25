4 WrestleMania 40 feuds already teased in WWE (January 25, 2024)

WWE WrestleMania 40 is rapidly approaching. The biggest show of this year, which may very well be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 6th and 7th, 2024. The premium live event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The epic show is still around two and a half months away. World Wrestling Entertainment will have at least two big stops before The Showcase of the Immortals. Elimination Chamber Perth will take place in February, and the 2024 Royal Rumble is set for this Saturday.

Despite WrestleMania being so far away, all eyes are on the big event. Many believe that several big-time bouts have already been set in stone recently thanks to several major teases on RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

In this article, we will take a look at four feuds World Wrestling Entertainment is potentially teasing for WrestleMania 40. This includes a World Heavyweight Championship match and Randy Orton in action. What bouts have been teased?

Below are four WrestleMania 40 feuds WWE is teasing.

#4. Solo Sikoa could battle Randy Orton

Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa is The Enforcer of The Bloodline. He's also the new Tribal Heir and the man seemingly set to take Roman Reigns' spot in the future. Meanwhile, Randy Orton is a WWE legend who returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The two have had issues ever since Orton returned. This intensified during the most recent episodes of SmackDown, where Solo even laid out Orton and seemingly put him out of action. The Viper would come back out on the WWE show and get revenge, but their issues are clearly far from over.

Given that Orton will seemingly be finishing up his story with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, he may then move on to feuding with Solo Sikoa alone, heading into The Biggest Show of the Year. Orton could make Solo an even bigger name by putting him over on the grand stage.

#3. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre have serious issues to work through

Damian Priest is on RAW.

Damian Priest is a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is a former World Champion who has undergone a serious attitude transformation over the past year or so.

The two men do not get along. Rhea Ripley went around Damian Priest's back to ask McIntyre to work with The Judgment Day heading into Survivor Series WarGames. When things didn't work out for the team, tensions escalated between the two.

Drew and Damian battled in the main event of Monday Night RAW this week. While McIntyre ultimately won, The Scottish Psychopath's victory was tarnished by interference and chaos. Their issues clearly aren't resolved, and WWE may be holding off on the big conclusion of their rivalry for WrestleMania 40.

#2. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk could have a big-time match

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is arguably the most popular star in pro wrestling today and has been on top of the industry since returning to WWE in 2022. CM Punk also returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Both men have made it clear that they want to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. From there, Punk and Rhodes each intend to win a World Title in the main event of 'Mania. Based on Monday Night RAW this week, however, that may not end up happening.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had a phenomenal promo going back and forth on the red brand. Things got heated and personal by the end of it, which in turn has many believing the pair will clash at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Gunther vs. Seth Rollins was teased on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Gunther is the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and has yet to be pinned or made to submit on the main roster since first joining in 2022. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is the first, and thus far, the only World Heavyweight Champion since the title was re-introduced last year.

The Ring General is set to compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He entered at number one last year and made it all the way to the final two. This year, Gunther intends to win the entire thing. On RAW, he made his plans clear if he accomplished that feat.

Rollins and Gunther had an in-ring promo where The Ring General promised to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. From there, he made it clear he wanted to battle Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. That tease may very well come to fruition come the big event.