4 WrestleMania 41 announcements WWE can make on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown could host some big segments on Friday night that could have major implications heading into WrestleMania 41. SmackDown has been delivering top segments to keep fans entertained ahead of The Show of Shows.

The biggest match from the brand set for WrestleMania will see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena.

Tiffany Stratton also has a career-making Women’s Championship defense set against Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, The Street Profits and LA Knight will continue to search for their opponents for ‘Mania ahead of the PLE.

Friday Night SmackDown could feature a few major announcements. WWE could also book some major contests for the event.

Check out the four WrestleMania 41 announcements WWE can make on SmackDown this week.

#4. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest could take their differences to the ring soon

In recent months, WWE has revisited a few rivalries involving Drew McIntyre. He has been hunting down those who have wronged him or cost him in big matches.

The rivalry between McIntyre and Damian Priest got started during the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. It has now turned bitter, and Drew wants revenge after Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and took the World Heavyweight Championship from him.

Drew McIntyre took out Damian Priest on last week’s SmackDown to make a statement. The match between the two stars could be booked on the upcoming episode of the show to make the card stronger.

McIntyre and Priest deserve to feature on the ‘Mania card after the work they’ve put in all year. The big announcement could be made after The Archer of Infamy challenges the former WWE Champion on Friday.

#3. LA Knight could get his big match for WrestleMania 41

LA Knight won back the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura on March 7, 2025. The Megastar will likely walk into WrestleMania 41 as the reigning champion.

Nick Aldis and his team will look to build an entertaining match involving Knight and some other top SmackDown stars with the title on the line. That could see LA Knight face multiple men in a gimmick match at The Show of Shows.

Nick Aldis could interrupt a segment involving the United States Champion on Friday and announce that he will defend his title in a Ladder Match against a few top stars. The match could feature Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

#2. Jade Cargill and Naomi's grudge match could be confirmed on SmackDown

Jade Cargill returned to WWE Elimination Chamber to attack Naomi and show her true face to the world. The Glow was revealed as the one who attacked Cargill and took her out of competition for several weeks.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Naomi cost Cargill her singles match against Liv Morgan. The loss also marked the first time Jade Cargill was pinned in WWE.

The two women could have a heated exchange on SmackDown, leading to a grudge match being booked between the two. It would allow The Storm to showcase what she can do as a singles performer, while Naomi could help elevate her with her experience.

#1. WWE could add more value to the match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins

One of the biggest matches set for WrestleMania 41 will be a non-title match. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will compete in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

Triple H and his team have done well to book a non-title match involving three of the biggest names in the business. Any one of them could have challenged for a world title instead.

If a special stipulation is added to the match, the stakes could be raised. WWE could announce that the winner of the contest will get a guaranteed world championship shot after WrestleMania 41. The announcement could even be that the match will headline the first night of the show.

Alternatively, Paul Heyman could make a major announcement regarding his role in the contest. He could opt to sit out on 'Mania so he doesn’t have to side with either Roman Reigns or CM Punk.

