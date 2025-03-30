4 WrestleMania 41 feuds that have failed to live up to the hype

WrestleMania 41 is three weeks away. With approximately 12 to 13 matches to plan each year, WWE usually does a good job of planning things for each feud.

The most focus obviously goes to the major title matches, like Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and Jey Uso vs. Gunther.

The women's title bouts are also prominently featured each week on RAW and SmackDown. When major stars do not participate in significant championship contests, they also get a huge chunk of spotlight every week.

Despite doing a great job with several feuds for WrestleMania 41, a few stand out for the wrong reason. The next four WrestleMania 41 feuds have failed to live up to the hype for one reason or another.

#4. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton feels too predictable

Once Randy Orton returned at Elimination Chamber, fans knew he'd be facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. KO blasted The Viper with a piledriver, but The Prizefighter later apologized for it so as not to get punted.

Orton repeated the same lines of Owens being jealous and delusional, despite the former Universal Champion laying out his reasons for lashing out several times.

The Legend Killer repeats the same lines everyone else has said about Owens. There's also been limited physicality, primarily to build anticipation for an inevitable pull-apart brawl.

Since Orton is already advertised for Backlash, he's certainly winning at WrestleMania 41. It's hard to care when the next PLE is already setting things up with certain stars primed in big matches.

#3. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul may kick off on RAW

When AJ Styles crossed paths with Bron Breakker, many fans were excited. They represent two stars at the top of their generations in WWE. The confrontation was abandoned in favor of Logan Paul giving Styles backhanded compliments during a backstage interaction.

Is anyone really clamoring to see Logan Paul face AJ Styles? Wouldn't it be better to give The Phenomenal One a chance at a title match since he has been without a belt for years?

The Maverick promised to dedicate his life to wrestling at the RAW premiere on Netflix but hasn't lived up to that promise. If so, he would appear more frequently instead of having to have his hand in too many pies.

The match will be used to make Paul look good and presumably lead to some type of title opportunity after WrestleMania 41.

#2. Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton isn't as flashy as past WrestleMania showdowns

When Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, WWE had several years of storytelling to lean on between Bayley and Damage CTRL. She formed the group, but their betrayal created an emotional ride on the way to WrestleMania 40.

The opposite is true with Charlotte Flair's second Rumble victory. One reason is that WrestleMania 41 is nearly three weeks later than usual. The Queen has been absent for a year, and it seems officials wanted to reward her for missing last year's big event.

After selecting Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent, the build has been as paint-by-numbers as can be. They had a pull-apart brawl, a sit-down interview, and Flair attacking the Champ after a few matches.

There's also the issue of The Queen never giving opponents any credit due to her overconfident nature. If she never takes a foe seriously, it significantly hurts that star's credibility with fans who may be unfamiliar with them.

#1. A big issue with John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

There's one big outlier when considering John Cena and Cody Rhodes facing off at WrestleMania 41 - The Rock. The Great One made a huge deal about trying to gain Rhodes' "soul" but was rejected.

Cena then turned heel and aligned himself with his former rival by attacking The American Nightmare. The issue is that Cena already earned a huge title opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber.

He still could have turned heel on Rhodes without the presence of The Final Boss. The Rock hasn't appeared since, leaving Cena to explain his change of attitude.

The heel turn was executed well and was a great moment, but it could have happened without the presence of The Rock or Travis Scott. If The Final Boss had appeared once or twice more, it would have justified his role in everything.

