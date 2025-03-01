4 WrestleMania 41 matches that can be set up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE is set for a massive night tomorrow! The sports entertainment juggernaut will be hosting the 2025 edition of Elimination Chamber live on March 1 from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The show is loaded with stars and big matches. For example, there will be two Elimination Chamber Matches featuring several big names, including Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, and John Cena, among others.

This show is also particularly noteworthy as it will be the final premium live event before WrestleMania 41 in April. That show will be the biggest event of the year, as WrestleMania is each and every time it comes around.

The fun part about Elimination Chamber: Toronto is that it could set up multiple big matches for WrestleMania 41. This article will take a look at four bouts that could either be firmly set up or hinted at the Toronto show.

Below are four WrestleMania 41 matches that can be set up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY could be set up

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. The Eradicator has held numerous titles in WWE, but she is seemingly unstoppable right now. IYO SKY hopes to change that, however, as she will challenge Ripley for the gold on RAW.

Two days before that, however, will be the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez will compete for a shot at the Women's World Title at WWE WrestleMania.

Most assume Bianca Belair will leave as the winner, which then sets her up to face either Rhea or IYO. In what could be a fun twist, it might actually set up a Triple Threat match if the bout between SKY and Ripley doesn't end cleanly on RAW. All three women could put on something truly special together.

#3. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez would be a great match

Bayley is one of the most accomplished female stars in WWE history. She is a former Grand Slam Champion prior to the new mid-card titles being introduced. She is also a former Royal Rumble winner and Money in the Bank Ladder Match victor.

Roxanne Perez has been a standout on WWE NXT, but she has been dabbling on the main roster lately. The former NXT Women's Champion has had numerous issues with Bayley for a while now. Both stars are in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and will inevitably go at it.

If neither woman wins the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday, it could set the stage for them to clash at WrestleMania. This is especially true if they cause each other's eliminations. For example, Bayley could pin Rozanne, only for Perez to cost The Role Model the win.

#2. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is a showstealer

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are both set to be in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of that bout will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. When Roman, Seth, and Punk were all eliminated in quick succession, a brawl broke out ringside that led to Seth destroying Reigns with two Stomps to the head, including one in the steel steps.

Fast forward to the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and Roman Reigns might finally make his return. He could show up and break into the cage. From there, he could destroy both Punk and Rollins. This would then allow someone, such as Drew, to pin both men. From there, a Triple Threat match could be set for WrestleMania.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title could be planned

As for who is most likely to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the most probable option is John Cena. This is The Face That Runs The Place's last-ever Elimination Chamber Match, which could then earn him an Undisputed WWE Title shot at his final WrestleMania.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is Cody Rhodes. He won the belt from Roman Reigns last year and looks to walk in and out of WrestleMania with the prestigious belt still around his waist. This is where the big match comes in.

If John Cena wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, it would set up a bout between the future Hall of Famer and Cody Rhodes. The two icons of their respect eras clashing would be extremely memorable a match that is hard to pass up if you're Triple H and company officials.

