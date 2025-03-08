4 WrestleMania opponents for LA Knight 

On SmackDown's latest episode, LA Knight reclaimed the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The Megastar pursued the Japanese star for weeks before finally finding success last night.

With the belt back over his shoulder, The Megastar will possibly head into WrestleMania 41 as the United States Champion. Here are 4 superstars who can challenge him at The Show of Shows:

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight in a rubber match

Currently, The King of Strong Style and The Megastar hold one pinfall victory over each other. Knight dethroning Nakamura on SmackDown should not be the end of the feud.

LA Knight is extremely good at cutting promos, knocking each one out of the park. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura adds his mysterious essence to each of his promos.

Keeping the above in mind, Triple H can work on having their feud culminate on The Grandest Stage of Them All. With only six more SmackDowns to go until The Show of Shows, it seems that the creative team can have them in a battle of promos before the rubber match to decide the winner of the rivalry at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Drew McIntyre can get his WrestleMania 41 match

The Scottish Warrior and The Megastar were reported to have issues after Royal Rumble 2025. Furthermore, Drew McIntyre defeated Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in the Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match last month. During the match, the superstars were seemingly stiff towards each other, and some personal shots were taken as well.

Given that Drew McIntyre lost his chance to secure a world championship match at The Show of Shows, he can stir up a heated feud with The Megastar on the upcoming SmackDown and challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship in Las Vegas.

Since both superstars are good on the mic, their promo battles should be enough to create an engaging and entertaining rivalry for WrestleMania.

#2. Solo Sikoa may set out to prove himself once again

The Street Champion hasn't had any luck with championships ever since he took over The Bloodline after WrestleMania 40. He tried to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship to the faction in Roman Reigns' absence but failed in his pursuit.

Currently, his power dynamics with Jacob Fatu aren't how they used to be, and The Samoan Werewolf may soon overthrow Solo Sikoa and take over leadership. To ensure he retains his position as the leader, the former NXT North American Champion needs to secure a big win.

Previously, Sikoa, Fatu, and Tama Tonga faced LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews in a six-man tag team match. Furthermore, The Megastar and The Street Champion battled in a singles match last December, but it ended in a no contest. If the Triple H-led creative team does not want to book Nakamura against Knight at WrestleMania, the next option can be Solo Sikoa.

#1. Jacob Fatu can challenge LA Knight as well

The Megastar defeated Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match in the United States Championship number one contender's match last week.

Reports suggest The Tribal Wolf and Solo Sikoa will collide at WrestleMania 41. However, the seeds of the rivalry are yet to bear any fruit. WWE has shown fans glimpses of Fatu possibly turning on the new Bloodline leader, but nothing has been made concrete yet.

If Triple H does not move forward with Fatu and Solo working a singles match, The Samoan Werewolf can be booked in a title match against Knight. The two have had several exchanges in the past month or so. Jacob deserves to have a storyline that ends with him securing a championship.

Since the 32-year-old is a SmackDown Superstar and the fact that he cannot pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship at the moment, he should compete for the United States Title in Vegas.

