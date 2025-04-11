4 WrestleMania 41 twists that are possible on WWE SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 41 could get some major surprises on Friday night’s SmackDown. The door is wide open for Nick Aldis to make some blockbuster announcements on the show.

Nick Aldis took an RKO from Randy Orton on last week’s show. The SmackDown GM decided against taking any actions against Orton on social media, but instead made a massive announcement before the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Aldis announced that Damian Priest would face Drew McIntyre in one of the top non-title matches on the show. There may be a few more twists in store once SmackDown goes on-air on Friday.

Check out the four WrestleMania 41 twists that are possible on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

#4. The WWE Tag Team Champions could find themselves in trouble on SmackDown

The Street Profits defeated DIY to win the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown on March 14, 2025. The title change could have been saved for WrestleMania 41, but Nick Aldis could have some plans in store for the champions.

WWE fans could see The Street Profits find themselves in a top match at the show. After an argument with The Motor City Machine Guns, a match between the two sides could be booked for the show.

Aldis could even add DIY to the mix to make it a Triple Threat Match. The titles are too prestigious to be kept out of the WrestleMania card.

#3. Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair’s match could get a new stipulation

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton has finally started heating up. Some remarks by both sides on last week’s show had social media buzzing about the upcoming match.

Triple H could make full use of fans’ recent interest and add a new stipulation to the rivalry. Tiffany could tell Charlotte that she wouldn’t demand a rematch if she loses only if Charlotte will never challenge for the title again as long as she is the champion.

This would make matters more interesting as both sides will do their best to win the title. The added stipulation would add more flavor to the ongoing tensions between the two sides.

#2. Nick Aldis could ban Randy Orton from WWE WrestleMania 41

Last week’s SmackDown saw Kevin Owens appear in the ring to make a big announcement. He noted that he had a neck injury that required surgery and he would be unable to compete against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

The Viper vented his frustration at losing his spot on the ‘Mania card by hitting Nick Aldis with an RKO. Many fans believe that Aldis would bring out a new opponent for Orton for The Show of Shows this week.

Instead, Nick Aldis could pull off a major twist and ban The Viper for his actions. He could add that Randy Orton will not be allowed to appear at WrestleMania 41. The punishment could further anger Orton, who could appear at the show only to attack Nick Aldis again on the first night and possibly get a match against the SmackDown GM on the second night of the show.

#1. The stakes for the massive Triple Threat Match could be raised on WWE SmackDown

Another meeting between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins would only make the upcoming edition of SmackDown much sweeter. All three men have proven why they deserve to score the big win at WrestleMania 41.

The Triple Threat Match could become more interesting if Paul Heyman announces that the winner of the contest would receive a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Wiseman could note that CM Punk requested him to raise the stakes for the contest after talking to the higher-ups. The added stipulation would make the first night’s main event even more interesting. All three men would be great challengers for Cody Rhodes or John Cena.

