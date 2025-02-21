4 WrestleMania matches for The Rock that could be set up on WWE SmackDown this week 

WWE SmackDown is tonight, and fans are already excited about the show. A few major matches have been announced, including a Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman.

That enthusiasm level has risen considerably, however. The Rock took to social media to announce that he'll appear on Friday Night SmackDown tonight. Triple H himself later put out a statement on the matter.

This is a big deal and will likely lead to many people checking out SmackDown. More than that, however, is the potential impact on WrestleMania. There is a very real chance that The Final Boss could set up or tease a major WrestleMania match for April.

This article will examine four big WrestleMania matches for The People's Champion that could be set up on SmackDown. These include a dream bout years in the making, a battle for a top title, and another major tag team match.

#4. The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes has already been set up

The story of The Rock and Cody Rhodes is a fascinating one. The Rock tried to steal Cody Rhodes' WWE main event last year, and the two ended up having a bloody feud leading up to WrestleMania. Their one bout was a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania, which The Rock won.

On WWE Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, the two had a face-to-face promo. The Final Boss made it clear he was coming for Cody and the world title, but fans were unsure when it would happen.

The Rock could show up on Friday Night SmackDown tonight and set up the dream WrestleMania bout. The only question is where this would leave the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match, but The Rock could overrule the stipulation and rip away the title opportunity like he tried to do to Cody last year.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a WWE dream match

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a dream match for WWE fans. In fact, there was a belief that the two would go at it last year, and fans would finally get that dream bout. Instead, however, fans wanted Cody Rhodes to battle Roman, and plans changed.

This led to The Rock and Roman Reigns uniting in The Bloodline, but tension still existed. Even when Roman won his Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW earlier this year, The Rock was staring daggers at The Tribal Chief.

The Rock could set up a big WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns. This would allow fans to finally get the dream bout they've been waiting for and add more intrigue to the year's biggest event.

#2. Jacob Fatu vs. The Rock could be fascinating to witness

While it would be nice to see The Rock against either of the two stars, he might not be a heel in WWE anymore. When he returned on the RAW Netflix premiere, he was a smiling babyface and seemingly ended his feud with Cody.

If The Rock is determined to be a babyface, he could pivot and feud with a top heel on SmackDown. More specifically, he could take on one of the brightest stars rising through the ranks: Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf vs. The Final Boss looks amazing on a marquee. This would also elevate Jacob to a whole new level in WWE. The Rock trying to tame a rogue member of The Bloodline would be fascinating to watch.

#1. The Rock could team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

As noted, the feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes might be over already. While the two set up a big-time match, they seemingly made up around the WWE RAW Netflix premiere and could even be friends.

If that's the case, Cody Rhodes and The Rock could shockingly team up instead of being on opposite sides. The two could work together to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. While this would be mind-blowing, it would also be incredible to see.

Cody Rhodes will have to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on one of the nights. If this tag match happens, he could defend his gold on night two and have this tag team match on night one.

