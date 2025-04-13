4 wrestlers that should've been on the WWE WrestleMania 41 card but aren't 

WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to be one of the best 'Manias of all time. The event will feature stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Charlotte Flair. Even though the show has a lot of matches scheduled, there are still a few big names that are not scheduled for The Show of Shows.

Let's take a look at four wrestlers who are not on the WrestleMania card even though they should have:

#4. Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

The Goddess made her much-awaited return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She last appeared on WWE TV when she competed in the Women's Chamber Match last month.

Ever since her triumphant return, Alexa Bliss has not been a part of any major storylines. Fans were expecting her to join The Wyatt Sicks before 'Mania but it seems like she's going to miss The Show of Shows this year.

#3. Solo Sikoa might miss WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa dominated SmackDown for the better part of last year with his version of The Bloodline. He had some great matches with stars like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

Despite his great momentum from last year, The Street Champion has not been booked to have a match at WrestleMania. Sikoa is set to miss 'Mania even though his Enforcer Jacob Fatu is competing for the US Title at the show.

#2. WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford recently won the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown in Barcelona. The moment was met with much appreciation from the fans as The Profits hadn't won gold in the past four years.

Fans were expecting to see the duo defend their gold on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Instead, they're set to defend their titles against The Motor City Machine Guns on SmackDown next week.

#1. Sami Zayn main evented 'Mania 39

Sami Zayn was involved in a great storyline with Kevin Owens until the Elimination Chamber. The two had a great match in their hometown of Toronto after which Zayn was written off television.

The Underdog From the Underground has been a part of major programs for the past two years at WrestleMania. Despite his great track record at The Show of Shows, he's set to miss this year's Mania as he hasn't been announced for any match.

