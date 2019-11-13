4 Wrestlers who could follow CM Punk back to WWE

Phillipa Marie

Has CM Punk opened the door to a number of interesting returns?

CM Punk appeared on WWE Backstage last night in what was one of the most shocking returns in the company's history. It should be clarified that Punk has signed with FOX and will be working as part of WWE Backstage and hasn't actually re-signed with WWE.

With that stated, his return to the show and a WWE affiliated product now ends almost six years of rumors and speculation when it comes to the future of the former WWE Champion.

Punk walked away from the company back in 2014 following the Royal Rumble and was fired later that year for breach of contract. While he hasn't actually returned to WWE perse, the fact that he is back on our screens in a wrestling format now gives hope that many other faces could return to the company in the future too.

#4. John Cena

Is a Cena return on the horizon?

John Cena and CM Punk had some incredible battles throughout their time in WWE and even though Punk hasn't technically returned, he has signed a deal with FOX, who also host WWE SmackDown on their network. This means that it may not take too much convincing for Punk to make his return to the ring and given that he's part of a talk show now, this return could be set up in the same way that the feud with The Miz and Daniel Bryan was built when Bryan was not yet cleared.

Cena is now a part-time Superstar and makes his return whenever he or WWE decides that it's needed, but seeing CM Punk step back into the wrestling business could be enough to bring Cena back, who could, in turn, convince Punk to lace up his boots one more time.

