4 WWE Backlash feuds teased on SmackDown this week - Multiple title matches, next chapter for The Bloodline, and more

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania was a resounding success. The show was staged in front of a sold-out crowd and marked 18 consecutive television sellouts for the Stamford-based promotion.

The show had a little bit of everything. The main event featuring Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles was a great match. There were also shocking moments, such as the debut of Tama Tonga and a major shift in The Bloodline.

The latest edition of the blue brand also set the stage for the company's next Premium Live Event: Backlash France. That show is set to take place early next month.

With Backlash France just weeks away, several potential feuds were teased for the marquee show. This article will look at a handful of matches and stories that could end on the card in May.

Below are four WWE Backlash France feuds teased on SmackDown this week:

#4. Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley could be one of the big bouts on the card!

Bayley had an epic night at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Role Model went one-on-one with IYO SKY and left with the coveted WWE Women's Championship. This led to her celebrating her monumental victory on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, her party with the WWE Universe quickly crashed due to interference from Tiffany Stratton. This led to Tiffany and Naomi having a match for a shot at The Role Model's title. Naomi won the encounter to set up a title clash with Bayley next week on SmackDown.

The fact that Naomi vs. Bayley is happening on SmackDown is a big hint that The Role Model will wrestle someone else at Backlash. Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley makes sense given the immediate tension between the two, especially if Naomi loses next week. Of course, this could shift to a different encounter entirely depending on the outcome next week.

#3. Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito could have been teased

There is an interesting story developing within the Latino World Order. Last week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio's tag team partner at WrestleMania XL, Dragon Lee, was attacked backstage. WWE officials later made it clear that he was unfit to compete at WrestleMania, which led to Andrade taking his spot.

Understandably, most believed that Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma were behind the assault. Interestingly, Escobar revealed this week on SmackDown that he and his stable weren't responsible for the move.

Now many believe it could have been an inside job. There is speculation that Carlito attacked Dragon Lee due to Mysterio picking the masked star as his partner at WrestleMania. While it isn't confirmed, the teased tension could lead to Carlito revealing himself and battling the Lucha legend in France.

#2. A WWE Women's Tag Team Title match was potentially teased

Another encounter potentially teased during WWE Friday Night SmackDown is a championship match. There's a strong chance the Women's Tag Team Title will be defended sooner rather than later, potentially at Backlash France.

Interestingly, this tease wasn't as direct as some others. The Kabuki Warriors didn't appear on the show. However, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair sent a message to the reigning champions by squashing Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

Given that the pair (and Naomi) defeated Damage CTRL at The Show of Shows, it is safe to say that they have earned a shot at the Tag Team Title. The only question is whether Triple H books it for Backlash or not.

#1. The next chapter in The Bloodline saga was teased

The most notable story coming out of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was The Bloodline saga. Just when some fans thought the story was over following Roman Reigns' massive loss at WrestleMania, the story took a big turn.

Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group with the help of Tama Tonga as the duo launched a brutal attack on Jimmy. This included Solo hitting a running hip attack in the corner with Jimmy's head caught in a steel chair.

There is a chance WWE Medical will keep Jimmy out of the ring for a while, but if not, he could come seeking revenge. There's a chance this incident was a tease for Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa at Backlash France.

