4 WWE Champions who should retain their titles at SummerSlam and 2 who should drop them

Almost every title in WWE is up for grabs at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam from New Jersey. Giulia finally gets a spotlight on the go-home SmackDown as she defends the Women's United States Championship against former titleholder Zelina Vega.The LWO will challenge The Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Titles after winning last week on RAW. While those titles are likely to stay with the current champions, several belts could change hands at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Cases can be made for Tiffany Stratton to keep or drop her title, as she has held it for over 200 days. The next four WWE Champions should retain their titles at SummerSlam, and the next two champions should drop them.#6. Naomi just cashed in at EvolutionWWE has a history of cash-ins right before SummerSlam. Alexa Bliss did so on Ronda Rousey in 2018. Nikki A.S.H. also cashed in on Charlotte Flair a month before SummerSlam in 2021.Outside of Carmella, the first female Money in the Bank winner, Stratton has had the longest time (six months) from winning the case to turning it into a title.Naomi reinvented herself as a great heel, and losing the title for the sake of a triple threat would be disappointing.IYO SKY and, to a much greater degree, Rhea Ripley, have been in the title picture all year. Naomi should retain, and Mami should turn heel on SKY to shake things up for the remainder of 2025.#5. Solo Sikoa won the United States Title at Night of Champions View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike Naomi, Solo Sikoa recently won his championship, beating Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions in June. While he had a lot of help from his MFTs, it's still his first title on the main roster.He had been featured regularly since breaking from the OG Bloodline, but always fell to Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. The title change should not have happened in Saudi Arabia, but instead at SummerSlam.The belt already had three short reigns to kick off the year. Switching it back to Fatu just for the sake of a title change would diminish the credibility LA Knight brought back to it after winning it from Logan Paul.#4. Dominik Mysterio's run as Intercontinental Champion has underwhelmed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf there's one current WWE champion who should drop their title at SummerSlam, it's Dominik Mysterio. He won the belt in a four-man match at WrestleMania and defended it twice against Penta.His last defense was at Money in the Bank on June 7 against Octagon Jr. After that, however, he did nothing but hold the title like a prop. That action was even used in his SummerSlam feud with AJ Styles.The Phenomenal One deserves another singles run since he hasn't held a singles title since 2020. The loss could also be used to sow more discord within The Judgment Day.#3. Becky Lynch has elevated the Women's Intercontinental TitleThe initial booking of the newly introduced women's mid-card titles kept big names like Charlotte Flair, Ripley, and Bianca Belair away to give other stars the chance to hold titles.Adding Becky Lynch to the Women's Intercontinental Title picture, however, made loads of sense. She had a lot of history with Lyra, and their matches have been among the best in WWE this year.The feud has helped elevate the title, which is the opposite of how the Women's US Title has been booked. The Man has done good work as a heel champ, but Lyra winning the title back would revert things to early 2025.Lynch can work against other stars, like Natalya, Stephanie Vaquer, and perhaps IYO SKY or Roxanne Perez if she retains at SummerSlam.#2. John Cena's work as Undisputed WWE Champion isn't finishedWhile Cody Rhodes winning the title back at SummerSlam would make sense, it's too soon for that title to change hands again. When WWE heads to New Jersey next weekend, Cena will have only reigned as champion for about 100 days.He can drop it before the end of the year. Roman Reigns held the WWE title for over 735 days while Rhodes held it for 378 days. The Undisputed WWE Title is the industry's top prize, and it should only change hands after lengthy reigns.A 100-150 day reign is closer to how mid-card and tag team titles are booked. If Cena retains, Rhodes could also potentially turn heel to switch things up.#1. Gunther should leave SummerSlam without his titleJust like Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, the World Heavyweight Title situation has been handled strangely. Jey Uso's win at WrestleMania was great for fans, but his reign was underwhelming, especially since it lasted less than 60 days.Gunther should have retained the gold at The Show of Shows or lost in their last encounter. Since The Ring General has already battled many of RAW's faces, having him with the title again doesn't move things forward.CM Punk winning would reset the deck, but Seth Rollins always looms with Money in the Bank. Gunther is one of WWE's top heels, but he has already had the belt for a year. It's time for someone else - either Punk or Rollins - to lead the charge on Monday nights.