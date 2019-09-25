4 WWE Champions who were fined for attacking the referee

Even the Champions can't escape the consequences of their actions

WWE officials, especially the referees, play an important role in facilitating apt narration inside the squared circle. However, the job often fetches its share of unfortunate events that subject the match officials to unnecessary injuries.

Gone are the days when WWE Superstars could get away with hitting a referee. Today, even an unintentional strike at the match official can land the Superstars in trouble, often ending with a hefty fine. Not only does this help WWE in establishing the overall dynamics of do’s and don’ts, but it also helps the creatives with the build-up of the respective storylines.

Over the last few years, we have seen several wrestlers -- including the likes of Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair – slapped with a fine for attacking the referees. Even the title-holders cannot escape the consequence of their actions and rightfully so.

In this list, we take a look at four WWE Champions who were fined for attacking the referee.

#4 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was fined for attacking the referee at Clash of Champions

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently had her name added to the list when she inadvertently attacked the referee at Clash of Champions, 2019.

During the match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship, The Boss found a way to bring a steel chair inside the ring. However, she was stopped by the referee who reminded her that it would lead to her disqualification.

During the commotion, Lynch regained her momentum and got her hands on the steel chair. She was about to attack Banks with the chair when she accidentally hit the referee. The official was knocked out and Banks decided to run amidst the bleachers to escape The Man’s wrath. But Lynch continued to punish The Legit Boss before the match ended in disqualification.

Lynch retained her title but was fined $10,000 for striking the referee with the steel chair.

