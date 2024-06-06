4 WWE comebacks to watch out for in the second half of 2024

WWE is heading into the second half of 2024 with a lot of interesting premium live events set to take place through the end of December, starting with Clash at the Castle, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, next Saturday, June 15th.

Even though these PLEs will see many of the company's megastars in action, there are a few superstars that remain out, either due to injuries or taking time off.

Still, we expect these stars to return in the second half of 2024 and in this article, we take a look at four superstars that are expected to make a comeback in the coming months.

#4. Becky Lynch

Trending

Becky Lynch left WWE on Saturday, June 1st, as her contract with WWE reportedly expired and the two sides didn't reach an agreement on a new deal. The Man had already informed WWE about her intention to take time off, but negotiations will remain ongoing, and she is a free agent now.

Lynch is expected to get very lucrative offers from rival promotions, like AEW, but the expectation is that she will eventually make her return to WWE after a hiatus. We could assume that Survivor Series towards the end of 2024 would be a likely option to make her comeback.

#3. Charlotte Flair

It has been six months since Charlotte Flair last wrestled in WWE. She is dealing with injuries to her knee (torn ACL, MCL and meniscus) and there is no exact timetable for her return.

Even though she was expected to miss up to ninth months, she is proceeding well with recovery and is ahead of schedule. If we could make a guess, she should be back on time for WWE SummerSlam and a clash with her good friend and reigning WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

#2. Seth Rollins

He lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 and was also part of the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

But, we haven't seen him since then. He is taking time off to recover from injuries to his knee and back, which reportedly prevented him from being 100% ready for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is unclear when he will come back, but like Charlotte Flair, The Biggest Party of the Summer looks like a great opportunity to make his comeback to WWE and return to the title picture, going right after Damian Priest and the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe hasn't seen the end of Bloodline drama

The Tribal Chief was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for three and a half years, or 1,316 days. He dropped his title to Cody Rhodes, who finished his story eventually. We haven't seen Roman Reigns in action since WrestleMania 40.

He is currently advertised for the final SmackDown before SummerSlam (August 2nd), and it remains to be seen what his new storyline will involve. Most likely he could come back to confront the newest version of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) and start a civil war with the help of Jey and Jimmy Uso.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback