4 WWE dream matches that might never happen if CM Punk goes to AEW

According to some recent reports, CM Punk is in talks with AEW for a potential in-ring return. This news has taken the wrestling universe by storm. Fans are excited to finally witness the grand return they have all been waiting for.

If these reports turn out to be accurate, then it would be a massive victory for Tony Khan's promotion. It would probably be the biggest in-ring return of this century. Unfortunately, CM Punk signing with AEW will also close the doors for many dream matches forever.

CM Punk has been in talks for a potential return to the ring, Fightful Select has learned.



Subscribe to read the full story.https://t.co/LWLaZK1XlX pic.twitter.com/EjFtxcGckA — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 21, 2021

There are many epic bouts involving current WWE stars that might not happen if Punk goes to AEW. It would be unlucky for the fans if they don't get to see these matches ever.

In this article, let's look at 4 WWE dream matches involving CM Punk which will not happen if Punk signs with AEW.

#4. Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk

Kevin Owens

During his WWE run, CM Punk became a fan-favorite because of his anti-hero character. Fans wanted to root for the 'Voice of the Voiceless' as they could relate to his story very well. They loved to see Punk going against the system to get what he deserves.

In the last 2-3 years, Kevin Owens has risen as the new anti-hero of the WWE. Although he might not be at Punk's level, Owens has still managed to make fans believe in his 'Fight Forever' mantra.

He does not hesitate in going up against anybody. Two years ago, Kevin Owens ended Shane McMahon's despotic rule and freed the fans from his reign of terror. By overcoming one of the most despised heels at the time, Owens solidified his position as a top-level babyface.

Who would win?

Kevin Owens vs CM Punk pic.twitter.com/WptmlfYxZD — Alex Calderon (@GoldenStarAlex) May 11, 2018

So, what would have been the result if these two rebels ever went up against each other?

Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk is a feud fans would have loved to see. Both superstars are known for their mic work. Hence, their confrontations could have resulted in some fiery promo battles.

Taking their in-ring credentials into account, their matches would have certainly been bangers. If properly booked, this match could have easily been the main event of any WWE pay-per-view. Moreover, people would have got the chance to witness the GTS vs. Stunner contest, which they never got to see before.

