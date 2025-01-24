4 WWE dream matches for Nikki Bella that can happen in 2025

Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. She, alongside Brie Bella, took World Wrestling Entertainment by storm throughout much of the 2010s. She is both a former World Champion and a star in various reality shows promoted both by the company and outside of it.

The Bella Twins had a very public split from World Wrestling Entertainment, and the two seemed quite down on the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. That made Nikki's return to the fold on the RAW Netflix premiere all the more surprising.

In bigger news, Nikki is not only back with the company but will seemingly be returning to the ring. In fact, Triple H is reportedly quite happy to have her back in the fold. This could mean big things for Bella.

Trending

If Nikki is indeed returning to the ring, there are several dream matches awaiting her. This article will take a look at four dream bouts, in particular, that are awaiting the former Divas Champion. This includes a bout with a top World Champion and a self-proclaimed diva.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Below are four WWE dream matches for Nikki Bella that can happen in 2025.

#4. Tiffany Stratton vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Title is a no-brainer

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most athletic superstars in pro wrestling today. Since joining WWE, she has been a physical specimen who is also gifted with a great look and an abundance of charisma. She was destined for big things from the start.

The Buff Barbie is in a great spot right now. After holding the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase for months, Stratton cashed in a few weeks ago to win the WWE Women's Title from Nia Jax. She has since defended successfully against Bayley.

Given the glamorous life Tiffany leads, she and Nikki Bella share a lot in common. What would happen when two similar women from very different eras go one-on-one? Could Bella handle the threat of the champion? Or would the title change hands?

#3. She could clash with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most beloved stars in pro wrestling. Regardless of gender or roster, very few can match her insane popularity. WWE has a major star on its hands and clearly realizes it.

Just like Tiffany Stratton, Rhea recently became a World Champion in WWE. The Eradicator defeated Liv Morgan in a singles match for the Women's World Championship on the RAW Netflix premiere a few weeks ago.

If Nikki Bella does return to the ring, she could challenge Rhea for the Women's World Championship. They are arguably the two most recognizable stars in women's wrestling right now for casual viewers due to their social media presence, so a feud between the pair would make a lot of sense.

#2. IYO SKY is the best in-ring women's wrestler in the world

Expand Tweet

IYO SKY is a phenomenal pro wrestler. In fact, a serious argument could be made that she's the best in-ring women's wrestler in WWE and all of professional wrestling. She is simply fantastic whenever she steps between the ropes.

The Genius of the Sky is currently in an interesting spot. Some believe she could become the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match. With that being said, IYO did lose to Liv Morgan at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, so it isn't clear if a push is in the works or not.

Regardless of her immediate plans, IYO's talent could be perfect for Nikki Bella. Nikki may need time to adjust to getting back in the ring, and if anyone can help the former Divas Champion have a killer return match and feud, it is likely to be SKY.

#1. Chelsea Green prides herself on being a modern diva

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green is, in many ways, a wrestling diva. This isn't something she shies away from either, as Chelsea regularly promotes herself as such. In many ways, the talented and charismatic Green is the modern version of a WWE diva, just like the greats before her.

Nikki Bella, of course, was one of those divas. In fact, Nikki is a former WWE Divas Champion and was one of the most dominant stars of her era. Meanwhile, Chelsea is the reigning Women's United States Champion, taking a similar path to the twin wrestler.

Despite that, Chelsea also recently teased that she'll be the "diva killer" and take down past divas one by one. She even specifically mentioned Nikki Bella, which means a match between the two could go down sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback