4 WWE legends who should return for the 2024 Draft - Notable controversial figure, star regularly seen in AEW, and more 

The WWE Draft is finally here! The big two-night event will begin this week on SmackDown and will continue on Monday Night RAW. This time of the year is always exciting, as everything gets dramatically shaken up.

For quite some time, Draft picks were revealed by either the General Managers or by a video screen. In the recent past, however, the company has brought in legends to be guest presents. The legends would take the podiums and reveal which brand picked which superstar.

Several legends working for the promotion and no longer part of the day-to-day operations appeared during last year's show. This includes Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Jesse James, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Michael Hayes, JBL, and Teddy Long.

The company will likely be re-creating these moments in a very similar manner this year. This article will take a look at a handful of legends who could return to represent the company during this exciting two-night event.

Below are four WWE legends who should return for the 2024 Draft.

#4. Eric Bischoff has a good relationship with WWE

Eric Bischoff is a WWE Hall of Famer and a legend in the pro wrestling business, albeit a controversial one. He started his career in the AWA but later joined WCW, where he eventually became the president of the organization. While Bischoff was running World Championship Wrestling, Nitro famously defeated RAW in the ratings for 83 straight weeks.

Despite that, he later joined WWE and became an on-screen authority figure. As the RAW General Manager, Eric had legendary moments and even matches with the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, among others.

These days, Easy E only makes periodic appearances with the company, including at the 2023 Draft, where he helped present. Despite only showing up on occasion, he clearly has a good relationship with the promotion and speaks highly of them in interviews. Bischoff being called is a no-brainer.

#3. Rob Van Dam should appear despite his AEW appearances

Rob Van Dam is an athletic marvel who has accomplished a lot in pro wrestling. He spent several years as one of the faces of ECW and later joined World Wrestling Entertainment, where he won several belts, including the WWE Championship.

Despite being a WWE Hall of Famer, Rob has mostly been seen in a different wrestling promotion. Van Dam has been appearing for All Elite Wrestling infrequently in 2023 and 2024. He's had around half a dozen matches for the Jacksonville-based company.

While Rob working for a different wrestling company could be a reason not to book him, given that there is seemingly no contractual obligation to AEW, Triple H could book him to help out at the Draft. He served a similar role in the past, so he very well could do the same thing again.

#2. Jesse Ventura is allegedly in talks with the company

Jesse Ventura is one of the most notable pro wrestlers of all time, but he is also a celebrity away from WWE. He acted in several movies and shows and became the governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

In WWE, he was an in-ring competitor, but perhaps best remembered for his time at the commentary booth. Alongside Vince McMahon or Gorilla Monsoon, Jesse is one of the most entertaining color commentators in history.

Interestingly, The Body teased involvement with World Wrestling Entertainment recently. He vaguely alluded to a new direction the company took, which could allow him to return to the promotion. While it isn't clear in what form or fashion that may be or if anything will come out of his comments, seeing him appear at the Draft will be an exciting surprise.

#1. Kevin Nash is a WWE Hall of Famer

Kevin Nash is one of the most successful big men in the history of modern wrestling. He joined WWE in the early 1990s and went on to win the World Championship. After leaving for WCW, he returned to the company in 2002 and had runs off and on for the next decade.

Big Daddy Cool has close ties to the guys running the Stamford-based promotion, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. Alongside that pair, Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman were known as The Kliq off-screen. Triple H remains one of Kevin's best friends to this very day.

The legendary Nash should always be fondly remembered for his wrestling career. Despite his size, he had a handful of classic matches with Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker. Appearing on television again will help keep his legacy alive.

