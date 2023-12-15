4 WWE legends who could return at the 2024 Royal Rumble

WWE's next big premium live event will air next month. The 2024 Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 27, 2024. The event will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

With the show still around six weeks away, not much has been announced in terms of the card. Two 30-person Royal Rumble Matches will take place, however. One bout will feature the top female stars of the industry and the other bout will showcase the male wrestlers.

The fun part about the Royal Rumble Matches is the fact that fans never know everybody involved. Even if the bout is primarily made up of modern main roster stars, performers from NXT and even legends can make a special appearance in the match. Stars such as Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, Diamond Dallas Page, and Bob Backlund have made such cameos.

There is a good chance that a legend or two will appear in the Men's Royal Rumble Match coming in six weeks. This article will look at a handful of legends and Hall of Famers who could potentially find their way in the beloved bout.

Below are four WWE legends who could return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#4. The Rock could return to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The Rock is a massive star both in and out of professional wrestling. He is arguably the biggest movie star in Hollywood, but he is also a multi-time WWE Champion who has headlined WrestleMania events. He has been mostly inactive since 2004.

The People's Champion actually appeared on Friday Night SmackDown fairly recently. He made a surprise appearance during a segment featuring Austin Theory and Pat McAfee. He later had a brief promo backstage with John Cena.

A long rumored feud that fans have been begging to see is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. If The Rock returns in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and wins the bout, the hyped bout could finally take place at WrestleMania. What wrestling fan does not want to see The People's Champion vs. The Tribal Chief?

#3. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker could come out of retirement

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most well known pro wrestlers of all time. While he competed before then, he broke into WWE in 1990. Over the next thirty years, he won numerous world titles and had a famous WrestleMania winning streak.

While The Deadman has been retired since 2020, he did appear on WWE programming this year. The Undertaker appeared on a special episode of NXT and had a brief segment with Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.

Some fans may prefer to see a legend stay retired, but most would lose their minds if The Undertaker returns at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The motorcycle rolling down the ramp and a brief flurry from the legendary Deadman could be unforgettable.

#2. X-Pac could have a big return

Sean Waltman is known by many names. He has competed as The Kid, The Lightning Kid, The 1-2-3 Kidd, Syxx, and X-Pac, among other names. X-Pac competed in numerous wrestling promotions including WWE, TNA Wrestling, and World Championship Wrestling.

While X-Pac has done a lot throughout his Hall of Fame career, he has not competed in a WWE ring in over two decades. His last match in the company was a Ten-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night RAW on July 9, 2002 as part of the New World Order.

While almost every major star returns for a match in some way, X-Pac never has. That could change if he competes in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in just over a month's time. Who would not want to see him hit the Bronco Buster one last time?

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin could try to win his fourth Rumble

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the biggest draw in the history of professional wrestling. While he was popular as 'Stunning' Steve Austin, he blew up once he adopted the Stone Cold persona and helped lead WWE into the Attitude Era.

The Texas Rattlesnake had a major match at WrestleMania 38 nearly two years ago. He came out of retirement to battle Kevin Owens on the Grandest Stage of Them All. In the end, the WWE Hall of Famer won.

Austin could make another in-ring return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. If he were to win the bout, he would break his own record of most Royal Rumble wins, as it would mark his fourth victory. From there, he could challenge a champion at WrestleMania 40.

