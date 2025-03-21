3 WWE legends The Rock never faced one-on-one in his career

The Rock is one of the biggest names in WWE, and he has achieved this status by battling several legends. Still, there are some big names that he wasn't able to face inside the squared circle during his full-time career.

Ad

The Rock had a storied pro wrestling career before venturing into Hollywood. He faced several legends like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Kurt Angle. Since becoming an actor, he has squared off against modern-day greats like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and more. The list of opponents he has defeated is more than impressive.

In this list, we will look at three WWE legends The Rock never faced in a singles match in his career.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

#3 Mr. Perfect shared the ring with The Rock's father

Ad

Several big names, including Mr. Perfect, never won a WWE World Championship but left a lasting impression on wrestling fans. The late legend wrestled for the former WWF from 1981 to 1983 and then again from 1988 to 1996. He also competed for WCW from 1997 until 2000, before eventually briefly returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2002.

Despite having quite a lengthy run in WWE, Curt Hennig never faced The Rock. However, he did team up with Dwayne Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, twice in 1982 under the Portland Wrestling umbrella.

Ad

#2 The Rock never faced Shawn Michaels in singles competition

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, Rocky faced Triple H in WWE on several occasions. Interestingly, despite The Brahma Bull's rivalry with The Game, he never crossed paths with the latter's best friend, Shawn Michaels.

The Final Boss and Shawn were in the same ring for a match only three times. In 1999, Rocky teamed up with Steve Austin and Vince McMahon against The Corporate Ministry. In that same year, The People's Champion faced Triple H. Shawn was the referee for both the bouts.

Ad

HBK was the special referee again when the Hollywood megastar and The King of Kings faced off in 2000.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Brahma Bull comes from a family of legendary pro wrestlers. Many members of the Anoa'i dynasty, including Rocky's grandfather, father, and cousins, have competed at the highest level.

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Nia Jax are among the current WWE stars The Final Boss is related to in real life. Rocky is also related to the late legend Yokozuna, but they never faced each other.

The Hall of Famer was in the Stamford-based promotion from 1992 until 1998, while The Final Boss wrestled full-time for the organization from 1996 to 2004. The only time they were listed in the same bout together was for a Battle Royal in 1996.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback