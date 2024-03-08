4 WWE RAW Superstars other than Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins who could show up on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are set to appear on WWE SmackDown to confront The Bloodline. The Visionary and American Nightmare will come to the blue brand to answer The Rock and Roman Reigns' challenge to a tag match at WrestleMania XL, which was laid down by the Samoans last Friday.

However, it may not be the only brand crossover that happens on the show. Various stars on the red brand have strong reasons to appear on the Friday Night Show due to recent events.

Here are four RAW stars who could follow Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to WWE SmackDown this week:

#4&3: Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler could send a message to The Kabuki Warriors on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark earned a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles after defeating former champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They then had a tense confrontation with Damage CTRL before challenging Asuka and Kairi Sane to a title match next week on RAW.

Just like Damage CTRL "invaded" the red brand, Baszler and Stark could make an appearance on the blue brand. They could attack the champions, provide support to Bayley, or just have a promo segment. This would help in building anticipation for their upcoming clash, making the best of a very small window.

#2: Drew McIntyre could attack Seth Rollins again on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Monday Night RAW went off the air with Drew McIntyre standing over Seth Rollins after hitting a Claymore on the champion. The Scottish Warrior warned The Visionary to stop going after The Bloodline and focus his attention on him, a warning not heeded by Rollins when he ran out to save Jey Uso from his brothers.

McIntyre could deliver another sneak attack on the World Heavyweight Champion when the latter confronts Roman Reigns and Co. again to drive the point home. It would fit in perfectly with The Scottish Warrior's new character, ensuring that Rollins' adventures on the blue brand don't take the focus off him.

#1: Jey Uso could set up a WrestleMania XL clash with his twin brother Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso lost the main event of WWE RAW to Drew McIntyre this week courtesy of interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins helped Main Event Jey fend off his two SmackDown-based brothers, but something tells us the saga is far from over.

Jimmy has cost his brother championships at every turn with little retaliation, but with WrestleMania XL looming, there's no better time to settle the score. The younger Uso could accompany Rhodes and Rollins in confronting his family, or he could launch a Solo (no pun intended) assault on his twin.

This could result in a match being set for The Show Of Shows, which the former longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in history have stated as a career dream.

Will the master of Yeet show up on the blue brand? Use the discuss button and let us know your thoughts.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE